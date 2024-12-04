Brazilian steakhouse to open at Fashion Mall Commons retail center

Churrasco, a grilling method in which various cuts of meat are cooked with open flames, will be showcased when Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse opens this month at the Fashion Mall Commons retail center.

The 8,700-square-foot restaurant, scheduled to open Dec. 13, will take over a spot Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar occupied from 2005 to 2020.

Terra Gaucha’s style of churrasco originated in the southern region of Brazil, near the borders of Argentina and Paraguay. The Terra Gaucha chain was founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2015.

Locations subsequently opened in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut. The fifth Terra Gaucha restaurant is expected to open in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2025.

The Indianapolis location, 8487 Union Chapel Road, is on the south side of 86th Street across from the Fashion Mall at Keystone.

“We are thrilled to bring the unparalleled flavors of Terra Gaucha to such a vibrant dining scene like Indianapolis,” Rodolfo Melo, Terra Gaucha’s general manager, said in a written statement. “As a well-visited city with a diverse culture and locals who appreciate exceptional culinary experiences, selecting Indianapolis as our first Midwestern location was a no-brainer.”

The restaurant offers a price-fixed, all-you-can-eat dining option that features sirloin cap, beef ribs, filet mignon, filet with bacon, ribeye and top sirloin carved and served tableside.

The existing roster of churrasco restaurants in central Indiana includes Fogo de Chao, 117 E Washington St., which opened in 2008. Similar concepts Tucanos Brazilian Grill in Noblesville and Rodizio Grill in Carmel have opened and closed in recent years.