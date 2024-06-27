Buddy Guy leads final additions to Indiana State Fair concert lineup

The farewell tour of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Buddy Guy will visit the Indiana State Fair for the second consecutive summer.

Four concerts, including an Aug. 7 performance by Guy, were announced Thursday to complete the 15-day schedule at the fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

Rock vocalist-guitarist Lita Ford, Spanish language group Sonora Dinamita de Colombia, Van Halen tribute act 84 and “Feels Like Rain” singer Guy are the final additions to the Free Stage lineup.

Blues music icon Guy, who will celebrate his 88th birthday on July 30, launched his farewell tour in February 2023. So far, the tour has made Indiana stops in Fort Wayne, Anderson, Evansville, Nashville, South Bend and Indianapolis—as part of the 2023 state fair.

Guy’s encore appearance at the Free Stage highlights a schedule that includes previously announced concerts by Gladys Knight, Bell Biv DeVoe and Dogstar, a rock band featuring actor Keanu Reeves on bass guitar.

The fair is scheduled Aug. 2-18. The fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., will be closed on Mondays.

Free Stage concerts are included with fair admission. Advance tickets priced at $13 are available at indianastatefair.com.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The 2024 Free Stage lineup