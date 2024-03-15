Burlington plans department store at downtown’s Claypool Court

National discount retailer Burlington Stores Inc. plans to open a location in the lower level of Claypool Court previously occupied by the Rhythm! Discovery Center.

The 23,000-square-foot store in downtown Indianapolis is expected to open this fall, according to New Jersey-based Burlington. The company operates more than 950 department stores in 46 states, including eight stores in central Indiana.

Ownership of Claypool Court, a retail and hotel center at 110 W. Washington St., said the new Burlington store should benefit from activity at the intersection of Washington and Illinois streets.

“This particular location is one of downtown’s most heavily trafficked intersections, on both vehicular and foot traffic levels,” Claypool Court ownership said as part of an email interview with the IBJ.

According to property records, Claypool Court is owned by Claypool Court LLC.

Indianapolis-based Gershman Partners was hired by Claypool Court’s ownership to assist in redevelopment of the retail and hotel center, and Gershman also represents Burlington on a regional scale.

“We’re thrilled that Burlington has chosen to invest in the heart of downtown Indianapolis at Claypool Court,” Downtown Indy Inc. CEO Taylor Schaffer said in a written statement. “This news comes at a time of renewed growth, development and vibrancy in the Mile Square—and new retail options will be a critical part of sustaining that momentum.”

An artist’s rendering of the future exterior of Claypool Court along Illinois Street depicts a red stripe at the top of the building with the Burlington name in white accompanied by the words “Deals. Brands. Wow!”

Claypool Court’s ownership said it doesn’t expect the store’s placement below sidewalk level to be a liability.

“Brand awareness and ease of access are some of the most critical components of operating a successful retail store, regardless of location,” ownership said, citing exterior and interior signage for the new Burlington store as well as access via escalator and elevator.

Thanks to downtown’s skywalk system, Claypool Court connects to attractions such as the Indianapolis Artsgarden, Circle Centre Mall and Indiana Convention Center.

Burlington’s business model is based on selling brand-name products at prices significantly lower than other retailers.

The leading corporation in the discount retailer field is TJX Companies Inc., which includes the T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods brands, and is made up of more than 4,000 stores. A T.J. Maxx store, 50 N. Illinois St., is also a tenant in Claypool Court and less than a block north of the new Burlington spot.

Other retail tenants in Claypool Court are Weber Grill Restaurant, Panera Bread and steakhouse Tony’s of Indianapolis.

Rhythm! Discovery Center, an interactive drum and percussion museum, opened in the lower level of Claypool Court in 2009 and closed in March 2023 after a burst water pipe caused damage to the museum’s exhibit space. A new location for Rhythm! Discovery Center has yet to be announced.

Before the drum and percussion museum opened, Simon Property Group maintained offices at Claypool Court’s lower level for about a decade.

In the 1980s and early ’90s, Indianapolis-based clothing store L. Strauss & Co. occupied the lower level of Claypool Court.

Burlington, which traces its roots to 1924 as a wholesaler, began retailing as Burlington Coat Factory in 1972 and rebranded simply as Burlington Stores in 2014 to reflect its broader product mix.

The chain was once known for its big-box stores, with new locations averaging more than 50,000 square feet up until 2017, when it began concentrating on smaller-format outlets. By 2022, Burlington’s new stores averaged just 28,000 square feet.

The company reported fiscal 2023 sales of $9.7 billion, up 12% from the previous year, and a full-year profit of $339.6 million, up 48%.