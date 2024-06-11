Butler University lands $2.5M gift to support new two-year college

Butler University has landed a $2.5 million gift to help support its new two-year college aimed at increasing educational opportunities for historically underserved students.

The gift, announced Tuesday morning, is from Indianapolis philanthropist and Butler University alumna Marianne Glick and her spouse, Mike Woods.

The two-year college, named Founder’s College, will launch in August 2025. Butler said it will offer an affordable financial model paired with wraparound support services including flexible schedules, paid internships and emergency funds.

Students can earn an associate’s degree with little or no debt or out-of-pocket costs with the help of state and federal grants. Students who graduate from Founder’s College can pursue a bachelor’s degree at Butler for about $10,000, the university said.

Glick, who has donated to a wide range of philanthropic causes, including support of K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions that are working to improve educational opportunities, said she views support of Founder’s College as a continuation of that advocacy work.

“I’m really thrilled Butler is doing this,” she said in written remarks. “Providing affordable education at a high-quality school like Butler for those who have historically not been able to go is transformational. I want to make sure that all students—regardless of their race, gender identity or income—have that opportunity.”

To commemorate the couple’s support, Butler will dedicate the space for Founder’s College on the university campus as the Marianne Glick and Mike Woods Founder’s College Commons. It will be located with the university’s College of Education in a building at the intersection of West 42nd Street and Haughey Avenue.

The university said the couple’s gift will fund needed renovations to the space, along with operating support for Founder’s College.

Earlier this year, the college named Carolyn Gentle-Genitty as its inaugural dean. The hiring of additional faculty and staff for the college is underway.

Glick graduated from Butler with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1973 and a master’s degree in educational psychology in 1974. She is board chair of the Glick Family Foundation, a charitable initiative of Glick Philanthropies.

Woods’ father, Bob, attended Butler in the 1940s until he was forced to drop out to care for an ailing family member.