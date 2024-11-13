Carmel City Center getting two new steakhouses

The co-owner of the Beholder restaurant in downtown Indianapolis is set to open a new steakhouse Wednesday at Carmel City Center, where it is expected to be joined by another steakhouse early next year.

Josh Mazanowski is set to open Lone Pine at 710 S. Rangeline Road on Wednesday with a menu featuring steaks, seafood, duck, lamb and vegetarian dishes, along with wine and craft cocktails.

“We are looking forward to being in the middle of great shopping and entertainment energy at Carmel City Center,” Mazanowski said in written remarks. “We hope to be a destination for friends to gather before or after a show or just on a fun Saturday night.”

Lone Pine, inspired by Mazanowski’s family ranch in Montana, will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5-9 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant will operate in a space formerly occupied by Langston’s Irish Pub (2015-16) and Tucci’s, which opened in 2021 and closed in April.

Mazanowski, a sommelier, and local chef Jonathan Brooks opened Beholder in 2018 at 1844 E. 10th St. in Indianapolis.

A second upscale restaurant, Charred, is scheduled to open early next year at Carmel City Center.

Charred, owned by Raffaele D’Eusebio, will open at 61 W. City Center Drive and offer prime steaks, side dishes, boutique wines and bourbon-based cocktails. The restaurant will be limited to people aged 21 and over.

D’Eusebio is also the owner of Ristorante Roma at 89 Veterans Way in Carmel.

Plans call for the restaurant venue to have limited seating and a “cozy, dimly lit ambiance, providing an intimate and relaxed setting.” The menu will feature “less common steak cuts” and unique bourbons, according to D’Eusebio.

Charred will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 4-11 p.m. on weekends. It will operate in the space formerly occupied by 317 Charcuterie, which relocated in September to the Bash event center at 1235 Keystone Way in Merchants’ Square.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lone Pine and Charred to the dining scene at Carmel City Center,” Pedcor Cos. Senior Vice President Melissa Averitt said in written remarks. “Each brings a unique menu and drink selection, promising to elevate the dining experience and offer something new for every palate.”