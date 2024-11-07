Lauth names new CEO, leader of multifamily division

Longtime local commercial real estate firm Lauth Group Inc. on Thursday announced a pair of executive leadership changes, including the appointment of a new CEO.

The Carmel-based company said veteran developer and real estate consultant Adam Broderick has been named the company’s chief executive, succeeding Mike Jones, who will move into an advisory role. Dan Mallon was also promoted to president of the firm’s multifamily acquisition and development division, Lauth Communities.

Chief Financial Officer and 19-year Lauth veteran Jon Goodburn will remain in his position.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead Lauth Group into its next chapter of growth,” Broderick said in written remarks. “The legacy of excellence and innovation that [chairman] Bob Lauth, Mike Jones and the entire Lauth team have built provides a strong foundation for our future.”

Broderick joined Lauth in 2022 as executive vice president after several years as a new development lead for Indianapolis-based Citimark and nearly 20 years with the Indianapolis office of Chicago-based real estate brokerage JLL.

Lauth officials told IBJ the transition plan for Broderick to take over the role has been in place for more than a year.

Mallon has been with Lauth since 2013, joining as vice president of Lauth Communities. He most recently was chief operating officer of the development branch. Prior to joining Lauth, he was managing partner at Vesta Capital Advisors LLC and vice president of capital markets for brokerage CBRE’s Chicago office.

Jones has been CEO of Lauth since 2012 and with the company since 2000. He’s been involved in about $2 billion in new projects as well as the creation of Lauth Communities.

In recent years, the company has completed the 1st on Main mixed use development in Carmel, the redevelopment of the Ford Visteon site on the east side of Indianapolis and the 70 Connect industrial park, which spans 500 acres.

Founded in 1977, Lauth has a long history of being one of the area’s most active developers and largest property managers.

“Succession planning has always been crucial to our long-term success, and we could not have accomplished so much were it not for the contributions of the entire Lauth team,” Bob Lauth said in written comments. “The company is positioned for continued success in the coming years under the next generation of leadership and beyond.”