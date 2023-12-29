Carmel planning $13M expansion of Monon Greenway

The city of Carmel announced plans Friday for a $13 million expansion of the Monon Greenway that is scheduled to begin next spring in Midtown.

The expansion will widen the Monon Greenway from 14 feet to 140 feet between Walnut Street and City Center Drive—for about two-tenths of a mile—immediately south of the previous expansion that transformed the trail into Monon Boulevard.

The expanded trail will have playgrounds and public gathering spaces, according to a news release from the city. The project will be flanked to the west by the future Great American Songbook Museum and to the east by a redevelopment project that the city hopes to include a food hall.

The expansion will be funded with bonds and $500,000 from the Carmel Redevelopment Commission Urban Parks Fund, which will partially cover the cost of the playground.

The city plans to put the project out for bid in spring 2024. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The previous Monon Greenway expansion, completed in 2019, transformed a 12-foot-wide path into a 140-foot-wide area from City Center Drive northward to 1st Street Southwest—a stretch of roughly a half-mile.

Monon Boulevard includes dedicated lanes for bicyclists, buffer zones, sidewalks, green spaces, one-way streets with parking on both sides of the trail and Midtown Plaza.