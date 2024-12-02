Central Indiana charities, what do you need most?

Indianapolis Business Journal’s annual Holiday Wish List—our effort to help connect nonprofits with people who can help them—will begin appearing in the Dec. 6 issue and will reappear weekly through Dec. 20.

The list publicizes goods and services needed by nonprofit organizations in the Indianapolis area, so readers or their companies can donate items where needed.

Requests are limited to five items or services (not cash) and must include the name of organization, contact person’s name, telephone number and email address, and the five items or services. Please do not include website links to products.

Click here to submit requests. Those received by noon Tuesday will publish in this Friday’s issue. For future issues, submissions received by end of business on Friday will be published in the following week’s paper. If you have questions, please email Terry Carnes at tcarnes@ibj.com.