Central Indiana existing-home sales slipped slightly last month

After rising for the past two months, sales of existing homes slipped slightly in central Indiana in November, according to the latest data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.
Closed existing-home sales in the 16-county area ticked down 0.3% on a year-over-year basis, from 2,241 in November 2023 to 2,232 in November 2024.
Prior to November, sales had risen in four of the previous seven months on a year-over-year basis following a 26-month streak of declining sales.
The median sale price for a home in the area rose 3.5% last month, to $300,000, compared with $289,950 in November 2023.
The active inventory of homes rose from 4,511 in November 2023 to 4,849 last month, a 7.8% increase.
There were 2,241 new listings in November, up 1.4% from the same month in 2023.
Marion County
In Marion County, closed sales in November decreased 2.6% from a year ago, to 802. The median sales price in the county rose 8.5% from a year ago, to $249,450.
Other area counties
In Hamilton County, sales were up a whopping 18.7% in November on a year-over basis, to 444. The median sales price in the county increased 4.8%, to $449,998.
In Johnson County, sales jumped 25.8%, to 190, and the median sales price rose 9.4%, to $339,250.
In Hendricks County, sales sank 12.1%, to 167, and the median sales price dipped 2.8%, to $340,000.
Sales dropped 16% in Madison County, to 121. The median sales price rose 12.3%, to $220,000.
Sales in Boone County decreased 30.2%, to 88, while the median price increased 8.1%, to $367,450.
Hancock County sales rose 24.1%, to 103. The median price was down 4.5%, to $315,000.
Morgan County sales fell 15%, to 68, and the median sales price jumped 18.9%, to $297,250.
Shelby County saw a 14.3% drop in closed sales, to 30. The median price climbed 0.8%, to $182.400.
Statewide sales
The state saw a 1% increase in closed sales on a year-over-year basis, with sales rising to 5,906 last month, according the Indiana Association of Realtors.
Statewide, the median sale price rose to $260,000 in November, up 8% from a year ago. New listings rose 1%, to 6,480.
