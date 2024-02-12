Chris Bailey named chief of IMPD after interim stint

Just one month after being named acting chief, Chris Bailey has been sworn in as the permanent chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The 25-year veteran first removed himself from the selection process to succeed his former superior, Randal Taylor. Bailey was named the interim leader Jan. 10.

He decided to put himself back into consideration after a conversation with his 15-year-old daughter, he told reporters Monday.

At his swearing-in ceremony on Monday, Bailey also announced the appointment of two new assistant chiefs to lead the department.

Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings, formerly deputy chief of training, policy and oversight, will oversee the execution of IMPD’s first strategic plan and will be responsible for building the programs and structure that prepare the department to tackle future public safety challenges. This includes the community engagement bureau, recruitment and retention, and a new office of technology.

Assistant Chief Michael Wolley, formerly deputy chief of operations, will be tasked with preventing and addressing violence in neighborhoods while overseeing both the operations and investigations divisions of IMPD.

Bailey served as assistant chief of police for the last four years. He worked with Taylor and community leaders to reform some of the department’s most critical policies, including use of force, body-worn cameras, and vehicle pursuit policies, as well as to establish a civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board and General Orders Board for the first time in the department’s history.

Taylor, chief of IMPD for nearly 4 years, announced Dec. 15 his plans to step down to a different role within the department by the end of the year.

Bailey takes on the role at a difficult time for the department, which faces a staff shortage and questions about a rash of police-involved shootings.

With just over 1,500 police officers, the department is about 300 shy of its budgeted staffing level. The city budget includes 1,743 officers, and the Hogsett administration has allocated American Rescue Plan Act dollars for another 100 salaries.

Last year, the city saw a near-record 18 police-involved shootings. According to the department’s September budget presentation, there were 20 officer-involved shootings in 2015, the highest during Hogsett’s two terms as mayor.