City says Jail I building demolition to begin by end of year

Indianapolis officials said Thursday that major demolition work on the former Jail I building at the corner of Maryland and Delaware streets will begin before the end of the year.

Interior demolition work is already underway. More than 695 tons of material have been removed from the building since late October. The structure itself, located at 40 S. Alabama St., will be torn down over a period of several months, running through summer 2025.

“For nearly six decades, Jail I’s purpose was to serve the Marion County justice system,” Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett said in written comments. “In a year’s time, this site will be ready for a new purpose: to bring continued revitalization and economic growth to our city’s urban core. The future redevelopment of this site is one of many in the pipeline that are contributing to downtown Indianapolis’ exciting and bright future.”

The $4 million demolition, which is being led by Indianapolis-based Renascent Inc., comes after the building was vacated by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2022 after the opening of the Community Justice Campus. The Forensic Services Agency moved to the CJC earlier this year.

Throughout demolition, road and sidewalk restrictions will remain in place along Alabama and Maryland Streets. City officials do not anticipate the work to disrupt the execution of the July 2025 WNBA All-Star events.

“This demolition is more than just the tearing down of a building; it’s a commitment to our city’s future,” City-County Council member Kristin Jones said in a statement. “It represents our dedication to safer neighborhoods and vibrant public spaces, and we look forward to the development opportunities this will bring to downtown Indianapolis.”

The jail property is expected to either be sold or put through a request-for-proposals process to identify future uses, which could include residential, commercial, hospitality or a mix. The property is adjacent to the site the city hopes to make into a new Major League Soccer stadium.

The city and other parties, including Herb Simon and his family, have already begun acquiring properties in the area, although a stadium would only move forward if the city receives the green light for a new club.

Chris Gahl, Visit Indy executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said the demolition would open opportunities for the hospitality industry.

“At Visit Indy, it is our responsibility to not only market the Indianapolis of today, but the Indianapolis of tomorrow,” he said. “The demolition of this site and its eventual redevelopment are part of that future. It is always exciting when we can point out another transformation happening downtown to prospective meeting decision makers. Much like the Bottleworks expansion and the progress at the Signia Hotel by Hilton, this parcel of land is sure to generate enthusiasm among those interested in hosting their conventions in Indianapolis.”