Claire Fiddian-Green: This holiday, let’s contribute to a happier Indiana

It’s hard not to read some of today’s headlines and wonder why so many Americans—especially adolescents and young adults—are struggling, and how we can help them get back on track.

Perhaps most distressing is the latest report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which finds that—after a two-year decline—the U.S. suicide rate climbed back to its highest in decades. In 2022, 49,476 Americans died by suicide, including 1,152 Hoosiers, a rate of 14.2 deaths per 100,000 people. This is a 30% increase from 2002 and the highest rate since 1941. The CDC also reported that, in 2023, four in 10 American students had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, two in 10 students seriously considered attempting suicide, and nearly one in 10 attempted suicide.

It’s not entirely clear what is contributing to these troubling statistics. Some point to near-constant smartphone use and 24/7 social media access. Others point to an increase in social isolation. For example, a recent Gallup poll found daily loneliness impacts one in five U.S. adults and is highest for those ages 18 to 29. Additionally, a new report on loneliness from Making Caring Common, a project of the Harvard Graduate School of Education, finds that those who are lonely report they feel deeply disconnected from friends, family and/or the world.

No matter the reason, as we head into the holiday season and look toward 2025, how can we support those in our lives who are struggling with loneliness, anxiety or depression?

At a recent Benjamin Harrison Presidential Speaker Series event, I heard from guest speaker Michael Smerconish about his effort to address loneliness through The Mingle Project. Smerconish, an XM radio and CNN television host who self-identifies as an independent and a passionate centrist, says social isolation is contributing to America’s high rates of loneliness and increasing polarization. He says the way to address these challenges is for people to spend time together in their communities and at work—in other words, to mingle.

When offering solutions, Smerconish mentioned the book “The Good Life,” published last year and written by the co-leaders of the world’s longest scientific study of happiness. Very simply, the key to happiness—regardless of life circumstances, including household income—is having strong relationships. The book describes how we can focus on improving our relationships and why we should make this a priority, whether at home, at work or in our community. Another recent book, “How To Know A Person,” by The New York Times columnist David Brooks, offers tools for deepening our relationships, including those in the workplace. I recently read both books and recommend them highly, whether you’re looking for an inspirational read or a last-minute holiday gift.

If I had to boil down what I learned from listening to Smerconish and reading the two books, it’s this: Put down your smartphone and spend time—quality time free from distraction—with the people in your life, both personally and professionally. While you might not feel isolated or lonely, chances are someone you know does. You never know how your actions might help someone who is struggling with loneliness, anxiety or depression, and you might also increase your own level of happiness at the same time.

In 2025, let’s all make it a goal to deepen our personal and professional relationships and help build a less isolated, happier world.•

