Community Health planning major expansion of north side cancer center

Just four months after breaking ground on a major expansion that will double the size of its cancer center on the south side, Community Health Network is preparing a hefty expansion of its north-side cancer center.

The Indianapolis-based hospital system wants to add 34,645 square feet to its MD Anderson Cancer Center at 7979 Shadeland Ave., on the Community Hospital North campus, to house new oncology and patient care services, according to a petition filed with the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development.

The existing building, which was erected in 2017 at a cost of $60 million, now spans 115,000 square feet, meaning the expansion would increase the facility’s size by 30%.

“The need for the addition to the Cancer Center is to house new technologically advanced oncology services needed for cancer care infusion, stem cell extraction, stem cell transplant, and a stem cell lab on the first floor,” Community’s petition said.

It continued: “The second floor will house the oncology program for patient care exam and biopsy procedure space.”

The outpatient facility serves thousands of cancer patients a year. The existing building replaced a smaller, 27-year-old cancer center that had become crowded and outdated.

Community did not say how much the expansion will cost. A Community spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call and text to IBJ. The ongoing expansion of Community’s south-side cancer center has a price tag of $60 million. Groundbreaking for that project was in June.

Community said the facility will have 522 parking spaces, of which 52 will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It said all exterior building materials will be similar in nature and color to the existing exterior of the cancer center, with substantial new landscaping added to the south side of the building.

Community is requesting permission to construct the two-story addition, numerous components of the expansion and add parking and signs. The area is zoned Hospital District Two, which allows for medical offices, laboratories and related uses.

The department staff is recommending that the Metropolitan Development Commission approve the expansion, saying it is the “most efficient and economical use of the land.” The commission will consider the petition on Thursday.

The designation of MD Anderson is a reference to Community’s longtime oncology partner, MD Anderson Cancer Center, based in Houston, the largest cancer center in the United States.