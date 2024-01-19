Company behind $845M data center in Indiana identified as Google

The Fortune 100 company behind a planned $845 million data center project in southeast Fort Wayne has been unveiled. Google on Friday announced it has purchased the nearly 900 acres of land being used for the development, which until now has been known as “Project Zodiac.”

The city first announced the project in October, but said at the time that it couldn’t name the company “due to the competitive nature of their industry.”

Google spokesperson Devon Smiley confirmed the company is behind the project to Inside INdiana Business, but declined to provide any more information.

“When Google joins a new community, we are committed to being active members and partnering closely with local leaders to meaningfully contribute to the priorities of that community,” Smiley said in an email to IIB. “Fort Wayne is no different; in partnership with the City of Fort Wayne, the sale of the land will support community wide initiatives.”

The project is expected to create about 30 jobs at the campus, which could have up to 12 buildings.

“I want to extend a warm Hoosier welcome to Google and its new data center,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a written statement to IIB. “This is yet another example of the Indiana momentum that’s reaching all corners of our state. Northeast Indiana has the tools, resources and workforce to support this exciting partnership with Google, especially in an industry so important to our digitally driven future.”

Tom Trent, an attorney representing the company told the Fort Wayne Common Council last month that the $845 million investment would support the construction of the first building on the campus. With additional buildings planned, that investment could grow to up to $4 billion, he said.

The council unanimously approved a 10-year, 50% real-property tax abatement on each building that would be constructed on the campus

Earlier in December, the Allen County Commissioners approved an annexation of about 730 acres of land into the city for the project.