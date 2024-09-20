Congressman Jim Banks: We must seal our border to protect our citizens

What steps should the Senate take to address immigration and the border crisis?

Earlier this month in Lowell, Indiana, a 14-year-old girl was stabbed while watching her brother’s baseball game by an immigrant from Honduras who was in the U.S. illegally and had ties to MS-13.

In June, 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray was tragically abducted near her home in Houston, strangled and thrown off a bridge by two immigrants from Venezuela who entered the country illegally. Both men were captured earlier this year but were released due to Biden-Harris border amnesty policies just weeks before Jocelyn’s murder.

In Maryland, a teen member of MS-13 who is in the United States illegally was allowed to enroll at a public high school and receive an education on the taxpayers’ dime, despite being the primary suspect in the brutal rape and murder of Kayla Hamilton, a young autistic woman. None of the students at the high school or their parents were notified.

Every state is a border state when Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are in charge.

Kayla Hamilton’s mother said that if Harris is elected, “It’s going to be a lot worse than it is now.” Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn’s mother, testified in Congress last week that “because of the Biden-Harris administration open border policies, catch and release, [the murderers] were enrolled in the Alternatives to Detention program. This meant that they were released into the United States. It was not even a full three weeks later that they would take my daughter Jocelyn Nungaray’s life.”

As a father of three young girls, I cannot imagine the horror these families went through. All of these deaths would have been preventable if the Biden-Harris administration had taken border security seriously. Our open southern border is a public safety crisis, and I will fight in the Senate to fix it.

In order to take action, we must elect Donald Trump this November. On day one, he will seal the border and begin the largest deportation operation in American history. More than 10 million known illegal immigrants have crossed our southern border since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in and reversed President Trump’s effective border policies. It matters who leads.

Right now, illegal immigrants have every incentive to take the shortcut—the Biden-Harris administration is doling out all sorts of handouts. In addition to opening the border by defunding ICE and slashing immigration detention capacity, Vice President Harris has even supported taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries for illegal immigrants while they’re in prison. It is insane, and in the Senate, I will work to secure the border and remove all welfare benefits for all illegal immigrants.

I will also join President Trump in his war on the cartels. Biden and Harris’ open border enables cartels and deadly gangs to cross our border with impunity. The result: A surge in migrant crime and a fentanyl epidemic that is wiping out military-age Americans in record numbers.

As Indiana’s next United States senator, I will join President Trump in his fight to seal our border, stop the surge of migrant crime and end amnesty for illegal immigrants. The stakes are too high to put political correctness before American lives.•

Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican, represents Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House. He’s running for Senate. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

