Construction begins on $90M CityView apartment, retail building in Fishers

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday for the $90 million CityView building that will feature luxury active-adult apartment housing and retail amenities on the east side of the Nickel Plate District in Fishers.

The six-story building at the intersection of East 116th Street and Lantern Road is being developed by Fishers-based Rebar Development and Indianapolis-based Tegethoff Development. Plans call for CityView to have 191 apartments for residents ages 55 and over, 18,000 square feet of first-floor retail with two restaurant locations and a 325-space parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. Construction is expected to be complete in mid-2027.

The Fishers City Council approved plans for CityView in June 2023. Fishers provided $25.7 million in developer-backed and city-backed bonds to support the project.

CityView initially was going to be developed by the HighGround subsidiary of Carmel-based developer Hageman Group. However, Rebar became the primary developer of the project last year.

When it is built, CityView will complete redevelopment of the south side of East 116th Street from Lantern Road west to the Nickel Plate Trail. The building will be constructed next to the six-story First Internet Bank building, which opened in 2021. CityView will also be adjacent to the Nickel Plate Trail and near the five-story Hotel Nickel Plate, which opened last May.

“CityView will be a welcome gateway into Fishers’ downtown Nickel Plate District where residents can live in the center of the action within walking distance to amenities like great restaurants, parks and trails and entertainment destinations,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in written remarks. “I’m excited see a project like CityView come to fruition to address market demand for a low maintenance, age-targeted, urban living experience.”

CityView will have amenities that will include a resort-style courtyard with a pool, hot tub, bocce courts, outdoor kitchens, firepits and conversation areas, a fitness center, space for yoga, Pilates, and other group fitness, a private dining area with a commercial kitchen and pet-friendly areas.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments will have kitchens with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and quartz countertops; primary suites with large walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms; and balconies.