With long slate of local projects, construction firm Skender moves offices to fit growing team

Skender Construction LLC opened a 6,500-square-foot office Tuesday in Westfield as the Chicago-based building contractor continues to increase its presence in central Indiana.

Senior Vice President Brian Simons told IBJ that Skender’s workforce in central Indiana has increased from four to 16 employees since the firm opened an office in 2020 in Indianapolis. Skender’s new office is located at 1549 E. Greyhound Pass, north of Clay Terrace and west of U.S. 31.

Simons said he expects Skender will employ 30 people in Westfield by the end of 2026 and eventually seek out a larger space in the Hamilton County city. The company is looking to hire project managers, site supervisors and tradespeople.

Skender’s focus is on construction projects in the health care, higher education, municipal and office sectors. Since 2020, the company has worked on more than 5 million square feet of active and completed construction projects in Indiana.

“We want to find the right people, since everything to us is about not going against our culture,” Simons said.

Skender, which employs 300 people at its headquarters in Chicago, established a 1,400-square-foot office four years ago at 3850 Priority Way South Drive within the Keystone at the Crossing office park after Indiana University Health selected the company to assist with significant expansions and upgrades to its health care facilities around central Indiana.

Skender’s first major endeavor in Indiana was to work with Indianapolis-based Garmong Construction Services to build the 1.1-million-square-foot IU Health South Support Regional Academic Health Center building and parking garage at IU Health’s $4.3 billion downtown Indianapolis hospital construction project. Construction on the building and parking garage is expected to be completed in December 2025.

Skender is also working with Fishers-based Meijer Najem Construction on IU Health Capitol View, a 250,000-square-foot office building and 310,000-square-foot parking garage at IU Health’s new downtown campus.

IU Health officials said in June that the massive downtown project was 25% complete and on schedule to open in late 2027. The complex will stretch across a 40-acre site just south of IU Health’s century-old Methodist Hospital at West 16th Street and North Capitol Avenue.

Skender is also handling multiple renovation projects at IU Health North in Carmel, and it’s renovating medical office buildings in Carmel and Westfield to expand Riley Children’s Health services for patients in Hamilton County.

Skender has also completed corporate buildouts for office tenants, such as Indianapolis-based Baker Tilley Municipal Advisors LLC and Indianapolis-based software company Kainos, as well as health care buildouts for Jane Pauley Community Health Center and Midwest Eye Institute.

Hamilton County hired Skender for multiple municipal building projects in Noblesville, including mechanical infrastructure upgrades for the Hamilton County Health Department, an addition to the Hamilton County Jail, a renovation and expansion of the Hamilton County Courthouse and Judicial Center and a facade upgrade of the Hamilton County Historic Courthouse.

Next year, Skender will begin building a new Westfield Police Department station at 18224 Grand Park Blvd.

Simons said Skender’s lease ended at its former Indianapolis location Sept. 30. The firm signed a three-year lease at its new building in Westfield. With a growing team, he said, the timing was right for Skender to find a new home.

“This was our next step in our journey, and we’re excited to take it,” he said. “We just saw Westfield as the best opportunity. Their growth is kind of mirroring our growth, and we love that about it.”

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said in written remarks that he is pleased that Skender chose Westfield for its new central Indiana office. Chicago and Westfield are Skender’s only two offices.

“Their decision to relocate here is a testament to our business climate, and we are excited about the opportunities this will bring for our workforce as they continue to expand,” he said.

This year, Skender was a finalist for two Indiana General Contractor of the Year awards, one by REJournals and the other by the Indiana Subcontractors Association. Skender received the Indiana Subcontractors Association award for Project of the Year in the $10-million-and-under category for the Kainos buildout.