Luxury apartment complex at Westfield’s Chatham Hills nears completion

Construction on a luxury apartment complex is about seven months away from completion at the Chatham Hills golf and residential community in Westfield, developers announced this week.

Festus, Missouri-based Mia Rose Holdings is developing the 250-unit The James at Chatham Hills on 21 acres at 20021 Chad Hittle Drive, near U.S. 31 and East 196th St.

The first residents moved into The James at Chatham Hills in August, and construction is expected to be completed in May. The community will feature eight separate two- and three-story buildings with 124 one-bedroom units, 114 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units.

Officials scheduled a “topping-out” celebration for Wednesday to recognize that all of the buildings in the complex were covered by roofs.

Units will feature quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, tile backsplashes and showers, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and modern fixtures.

Monthly rental rates range from $1,375 to $1,470 for one-bedroom units and from $1,750 to $1,825 for two-bedroom units.

“We are excited with what Mia Rose Holdings and [St. Louis-based construction firm] MBG are creating at the James at Chatham Hills,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said in written remarks. “This development continues to shape the vibrant and active lifestyles that attract residents to Westfield and keep them here in our community.”

The project is the first in central Indiana for both Mia Rose and for MBG.

Community amenities at The James at Chatham Hills will include access to a nature trail and lake recreation, a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, a golf simulator, dog park and a fitness facility. The community also has a central office and conference spaces.

The recently opened Noblesville office of St. Louis-based MBG is heading up construction of The James at Chatham Hills, while Kansas City-based Roseman & Associates is the architect and Indianapolis-based V3 Cos. Ltd. and Chesterfield, Missouri-based Engenuity are providing engineering services.

“The James at Chatham Hills represents the impetus to open a MBG office in Indianapolis as it exemplifies the next generation of living space that we call ‘MBG Built,’” MBG Principal Chad Crowe said in written remarks.

Chatham Hills, developed by Westfield-based Henke Development Group, features a 7,200-yard golf course designed by Pete Dye and houses ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million on more than 800 acres in Westfield.