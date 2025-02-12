Corrections & clarifications

IBJ corrects errors in stories and columns and writes clarifications when necessary to ensure the proper context of information. If you see a mistake, please email us to let us know and include a link to the story that needs to be corrected. a

We routinely make small changes in stories to correct grammatical or spelling mistakes without additional explanation. However, when we correct errors of fact or clarify stories for context or tone, we will make a note at the end of the story and include the correction here.

Check back to see the latest corrections.

Feb. 7, 2025

A story published Feb. 6 about rock band 45 RPM included the incorrect spelling of musician Mik Hideg’s name. Read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 29, 2025

A story published Jan. 28 about Gov. Mike Braun’s executive order regarding immigration was updated to clarify that he intends to extend the Indiana National Guard’s deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border, but he did not say for how long. Read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 24, 2025

A story published Jan. 24 about events surrounding the WWE’s Royal Rumble was updated to correct the length of the three-hour Friday Night SmackDown show. Read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 16, 2025

A story published Jan. 15 about state leaders pressuring Indiana University regarding its compliance with a 2023 law banning state funding from being directed to the Kinsey Institute has been updated to correct the name of Rep. Craig Haggard (R-Mooresville). Read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 16, 2025

A story about a new Fever practice facility has been corrected to remove a reference to Ascension St. Vincent operations in the Pacers practice facility. Also, the location was updated to reflect that the building will be at the corner of Delaware and Maryland streets. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 15, 2025

A story published Jan. 14 about House Republicans’ legislative priorities was corrected to reflect that Speaker Todd Huston is from Fishers. Read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 15, 2025

A story published Jan. 15 about Purdue University’s plans to build a multi-use facility in downtown Indianapolis was corrected to reflect that state entities like Purdue are generally not subject to local zoning approvals. Read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 9, 2025

A story published Jan. 8 about the city’s contract to incinerate waste has been updated to clarify that some waste is not incinerated or accepted at the Southside Landfill. See the updated story here.

—

Jan. 3, 2025

A story published Jan. 3 about the LEAP Research and Innovation District in Lebanon included the incorrect figure for the percentage of money the IEDC has requested that is LEAP-related. The table in the story inadvertently included a figure twice. Both of those mistakes have been corrected in the story. See the corrected story here.

—

Dec. 16, 2024

A story published Dec. 12 about a proposed redevelopment of the Devington Plaza property at the northeast corner of East 46th Street and Arlington Avenue has been corrected to say that local land developer David Kingen is involved in the project. The original story listed the wrong company. See the corrected story here.

—

Dec. 16, 2024

A story posted on Dec. 16 incorrectly said the Pro Volleyball Federation will play its inaugural season in 2025. It began play in 2024. You can read the amended story here.

—

Nov. 15, 2024

A story posted Nov. 15 about a meeting of the Indianapolis City-County Council’s investigations committee has been clarified to make clear that attorney Danielle Kays was not talking specifically about the city of Indianapolis case when she said that employers can be held responsible in harassment cases. You can read the amended story here.

—

Oct. 14, 2024

An Oct. 4 story about Infosys Ltd. misidentified where Jeff Butts works. He is the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 20, 2024

A story about efforts to encourage people who work remotely to move to Indiana communities initially had the wrong title for Evan Hock. It has been corrected to say that Hock is chief operating officer of MakeMyMove. See the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 16, 2024

The original version of a story about Indy Fresh Market incorrectly stated the funding mechanism used for the store. It did use New Market tax credits but did not receive those tax credits from the city of Indianapolis. You can view the corrected story here .

—

Sept. 4, 2024

The original version of a story about Indiana Members Credit Union’s planned move to the Bottleworks District incorrectly called the organization the state’s largest credit union. That distinction belongs to Everwise Credit Union. Indiana Members is central Indiana’s largest credit union based on assets. You can see IBJ’s list of largest Indianapolis-area credit unions here. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 3, 2024

A story about land that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. owns on the former site of the GM stamping plant incorrectly listed the size of the acreage that Elanco Animal Health Inc. possessed for its headquarters project. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 30, 2024

A story about Fishers-based Flexware Innovation LLC incorrectly identified the company using its previous name, Flexware Integration LLC. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 23, 2024

An item in the Arts & Entertainment 2024-25 guide listed the incorrect venue for B.J. Novak’s appearance during the Ann Katz Festival of Books & Arts. Novak is scheduled to speak Nov. 12 at Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 21, 2024

A Made in Indiana feature listed incorrect information for the number of employees who work for Tube Processing Corp. The correct number is 140. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 16, 2024

A story about the projects that are under development or planned within the city’s professional sports development area meant to finance a soccer stadium article incorrectly stated the status of work on the Kimpton hotel. That project is now under construction. You can see the corrected story here

—

July 19, 2024

A story on Holocaust short film “The Ice Cream Man” inaccurately described the amount of the film that was made in Amsterdam. Most of the film was made in Indiana. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 16,2024

A story on a proposed apartment project next to Nora Plaza incorrectly identified developers involved in the project. TM Crowley is now pursuing the project on its own, rather than with Arrow Street Development as a partner. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 13, 2024

A story in the July 12 issue of IBJ about plans for a new animal shelter in Indianapolis included some incorrect information about the number of animals served. The facility houses up to 460 dogs and cats on any given day, not 900 as the story originally reported. It took in 424 dogs in April and a total of 226 animals were transferred to other animal care organizations that month. The story also should have noted that cost estimates for construction of the new facility have ranged from $35 million to $37 million. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 12, 2024

A story on a proposed ordinance to regulate Airbnbs and other short-term rentals in Indianapolis incorrectly reported that all enforcement would be handled by the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services. The story has been corrected to reflect that three city agencies will be involved. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 5, 2024

A story in the July 5 issue of IBJ about the town of Sheridan’s efforts to manage growth should have said that Todd Burtron is a consultant for the town of Sheridan. He is not serving as a legal consultant, which the story said originally. You can see the corrected story here.

Also in the July 5 issue, a story on the cover of the Focus section inaccurately described Indianapolis Black Theatre Co. as an equity theater. While it is a professional theater, it has not been designated an equity theater by the Actors’ Equity Association. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 25, 2024

An IBJ story about the Henry Street Bridge project incorrectly referred to an airport terminal project instead of airport stormwater project. That has been fixed. In addition, the story stated that the $40 million price of the project does not include the cost of the Circle City Gateway design. It does. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 24, 2024

Indiana University Health continues to offer baby delivery services at its Paoli hospital. An IBJ article on June 21 incorrectly stated that delivery services were discontinued in 2018. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 20, 2024

A story about an emergency operations center planned for Hamilton County misidentified the designer of the project. The designer is Columbus, Ohio-based DLZ. You can see the story here.



—

May 11, 2024

In the headline for a story about the Indianapolis Zoo’s International Chimpanzee Complex, the word “researched” was changed to “studied” to more accurately reflect inquiries into the animals’ behavior and cognition. The International Chimpanzee Complex is not an animal research facility. You can see the new headline here.

—

May 8, 2024

A column by Derek Schultz in the April 19 issue of IBJ should have said that WNBA star Breanna Stewart plays for the New York Liberty. She won the league’s most valuable player award as a member of the Liberty last year. You can see the corrected column here.

—

May 5, 2024

A story published May 3 about how the Hogsett administration’s negotiations with Keystone Group for an MLS stadium broke down should have said that the city told Keystone it wanted to choose and oversee the contractors for the stadium portion of the Eleven Park project, while Keystone would be responsible for the private portions. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 25, 2024

A story about the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel has been corrected to say that Coury Hospitality is based in Irving, Texas. Here is the corrected story.

—

March 18, 2024

A story about Citizen Energy Group’s efforts to replace lead water lines posted March 15 and published in the March 15 issue of IBJ has been corrected to say that customers own the lead pipes that are being replaced, not the utility. Also, the story now says that the work in Martindale-Brightwood will be funded by $11 million in forgivable and no-interest loans. See the story here.

—

Feb. 1, 2024

A story about state Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, quoted The Republic newspaper of Columbus as saying Lucas showed constituents at a public gathering that he was carrying a firearm. In fact, The Republic reported that Lucas only said that he was carrying a firearm. See the corrected story here.

—

Dec. 8, 2023

A story on Brian Bosma’s role with opponents of tax on Mile Square property owners incorrectly reported the years he served in the Indiana House of Representatives. He was first elected in 1986 and served through 202o. See the corrected story here.

—

Dec. 6, 2023

A report on the Newfields board of governors published on Dec. 6 indicated that Chris Gahl joined a different board in 2020. He joined the board of governors that year. See the corrected story here.

—

Dec. 1, 2023

A story published Dec. 1 incorrectly said the Regenstrief Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Regenstrief Institute. The foundation is a separate organization and does not do fundraising. It supports various programs, including the institute. See the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 18, 2023

A Viewpoint column by Justin Allen published on Nov. 17 should have said that the cost of supplies and equipment at Indianapolis Animal Care Services is set to increase 1%. Due to an editing error, that number was initially incorrect in the column. See the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 2, 2023

A story posted Nov. 2 incorrectly reported that homeowners with a home equity value of at least 70% likely would qualify for Republican mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve’s proposed property tax “freeze.” That information came from the Shreve campaign’s written outline of the plan, which the campaign said was also incorrect. Qualifying homeowners likely would need a home equity value of at least 30%. See the corrected story here.

—

July 28,2023

A story posted July 28 incorrectly reported that a Bain Group fund represented the first outside investment in Ren Inc. The story has been corrected to reflect that the Bain Group fund is actually Ren’s first institutional investment. Previous rounds of funding came from family and friends as well as Indiana investors and some from out of state. See the corrected story here.

—

July 21, 2023

An editorial posted July 14 has been corrected to reflect that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum building is about 100,000 square feet. About 40,000 square feet of that is exhibit space. See the corrected editorial here.

—

July 21, 2023

A story posted July 11 has been corrected to reflect that the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum building is about 100,000 square feet. About 40,000 square feet of that is exhibit space. See the corrected story here.

—

July 17, 2023

A story about the appointment of a new CEO for advertising firm Hirons included out-of-date information about the firm from a 2020 IBJ list of largest advertising, marketing and public relations firms. You can see a corrected version here.

—

July 14, 2023

A story about Riverview Health once incorrectly referred to the hospital system as Riverside Health. See the corrected story here.

—

July 8, 2023

A story about the celebrated architecture in Columbus incorrectly identified the new use for the former Republic newspaper office. It is now home to the Indiana University J.Irwin Miller graduate architecture program. See the corrected story here.

—

June 22, 2023

A story published June 9 about a proposed Belmont Beach project has been revised to clarify that Tedd Hardy worked on a block party in Haughville that was part of the Near West Rara event organized by Indy Convergence. It also clarified a reference to Indy Convergence’s work with Jacmel Arts Center in Haiti. See the corrected story here.

—

June 18, 2023

A Made in Indiana feature published on June 16 has been edited to correct the name of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. See the corrected story here.

—

June, 12. 2023

A story about a carbon sequestration project in West Terre Haute incorrectly reported the name of state Rep. Tonya Pfaff. See the corrected story here.

—

June 12, 2023

A story about advisers working on the mayoral campaigns of Joe Hogsett or Jefferson Shreve incorrectly reported the name of Coverdale Consulting. See the corrected story here.

—

May 26, 2023

A story about Inari that ran in the May 26 issue of the IBJ included the wrong first name for 1st Choice Seeds CEO Mark Denzler and incorrectly reported Inari’s market value, which is $1.5 billion. The story has also been updated to clarify Inari’s goal of increasing the yield of corn, soybeans and wheat by as much as 20%. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 12, 2023

A story about the maker of container homes that ran in the May 5 issue of IBJ misidentified the relationship between American Resources Corp. and Land Betterment Corp. They are separate companies operated by the same team of executives. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 12, 2023

A story about Democratic nominees for the City-County Council incorrectly reported that Democrat Brienne Delaney faced no GOP opponent in the fall. The Republican candidate is Matt Hills. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 9, 2023

A story about the Henry Street bridge project and the possibility that a Black cemetery once existed at the site was updated to remove a reference to when construction of the bridge could begin. City officials said no start date has been set. In addition, the length of time the Greenlawn Cemetery was in use has been updated to say it was from 1821 until it was condemned in the late 1800s. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 8, 2023

A story about the city of Indianapolis’ inclusive incentives program included an incorrect headshot of Emily Scott, the city’s administrator of community and economic development. It has been removed. You can see the corrected story here

—

May 5, 2023

A story about Republican Chuck Goodrich’s decision to run in the Republican primary in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District initially misstated how many terms outgoing Rep. Victoria Spartz has served. She is in her second term. Also, the story initially said that Goodrich was the first candidate to declare his candidacy in the district. He was the second. You can see the corrected story here.

—

March 21, 2023

A story about the increasing popularity of pickleball has been corrected to say that Life Time Fitness will spend $25 million by the end of the year to create new pickleball courts. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Feb. 24. 2023

A story about companies using Web 3.0 has been corrected to say that the startup Holder launched from the High Alpha studio in 2022. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 22, 2023

Due to an editor’s change, a story about a proposed historic tax credit used an incorrect example to show how the credit would work. The story now says:

The House bill authored by Republican Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, would award developers income tax credits worth 25% of their rehabilitation costs, or up to 30% if the project is not income producing. That means, for example, that a company that spends $10 million on a project could deduct $2.5 million to $3 million from the taxes it owes in a given year, depending on the project’s details.

See the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 10, 2023

A story about a legislative proposal to legalize online casinos in Indiana incorrectly reported that Kentucky is among neighboring states that have legalized full-fledged physical casinos. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 16, 2022

A story about Eleven Fifty Academy has been corrected to say that 65 students are taking classes currently. That is not the total for the year. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 4, 2022

A story about Brian Payne, CEO of the Central Indiana Community Foundation and The Indianapolis Foundation, retiring next year has been corrected to say that CICF and its affiliates and funds awarded $95 million in grants in 2021. The story originally had the wrong time period for the grants. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Oct. 14, 2022

A story about the candidates running for secretary of state incorrectly said that Republican Diego Morales is believed to be the first Hispanic candidate for statewide office in Indiana. That is not the case. There have been several Hispanic candidates. Most recently, John Aguilera was the Democratic nominee for Indiana treasurer in 2018. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Oct. 7, 2022

A story posted Oct. 6 about Elevation Grant Program recipients listed the incorrect amount received by Project Free University. It has been corrected to say just more than $231,500. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 16, 2022

A story in the Sept. 16 issue of IBJ incorrectly identified Duke Realty CEO Jim Connor’s future role at Prologis, which is acquiring Duke. He will be a member of the firm’s board of directors. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 16, 2022

A story in the Sept. 16 issue of IBJ contained an incorrect headshot for Dr. Bart Brown. You can see the correct photo here.

—

Sept. 14, 2022

A story in the Sept. 9 issue of IBJ misspelled the name of musician Caelan Cardello. In addition, the date of the American Pianists Association concert at Madam Walker Legacy Center was incorrect. It will be Sept. 18. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 9, 2022

A story in the Sept. 2 edition of IBJ incorrectly stated how many people work at FedEx’s Indianapolis International Airport hub. It also incorrectly stated the firm plans to hire 2,300 workers for the hub within five years. It has been corrected to say that about 5,800 people work at the airport hub and that the firm is hiring for 2,300 open positions across Indiana. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 6, 2022

A story about the state’s road funding formula for local governments incorrectly reported that lane miles were the same as vehicles miles traveled. Vehicle miles traveled per capita is calculated as the total annual miles of vehicle travel divided by the total population in a particular region. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 23, 2022

A story about changes to a proposed apartment complex at 18th and North Meridian streets was changed to reflect the new information that the developer expects its cost to rise to $45 million. It also was corrected to remove information about the developer seeking a low-income housing tax credit for the project, which is not the case. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 8, 2022

A story about Mayor Joe Hogsett’s city budget proposal has been corrected to accurately reflect the amount of the proposed property tax credits for homes with certain assessed values. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 22, 2022

A Q&A with Tom Kite, the name of the company that Kite Realty Group Trust was incorrectly listed. The company is Retail Properties of America. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 22, 2022

A story about Inotiv reaching a settlement in an animal welfare case has been corrected to say that inspectors cited record-keeping issues related to the mortality of dogs. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 26, 2022

A story about InTek Freight in the Fast 25 publication that was part of IBJ on June 24 should have said in a caption that Shelli Austin is president of InTek. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 25, 2022

A column by Dr. Michael Weiner and Sandeep Puri in the June 24 issue of IBJ originally included the wrong photo fo Weiner. You can see the corrected photo here.

—

June 11, 2022

A Q&A in the June 10 issue of IBJ with Juanita Easterling, the manager of Cook Medical’s new $15 million medical manufacturing facility on the northeast side of Indianapolis, listed the incorrect address for the facility. The correct address is 6130 E. 38th St. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 27, 2022

A story about the Center for Environmental Sustainability Through Insect Farming at IUPUI in the Innovation Issue that published May 27 has been corrected to reflect a change in the center’s partners. The corrected sentence says: To help fund its work, the center is also partnering with companies in the U.S. and abroad, including major food suppliers such as Mars and Tyson Foods, and insect farming pioneers like Protix, Enterra and InnovaFeed. See the corrected story here.

—

May 27, 2022

A Q&A with attorney Scott Kosnoff about artificial intelligence and algorithm-based decision making originally misspelled Washington, D.C.-based attorney Bennett Borden’s name. In addition, a reference to where the firm is based has been removed. See the corrected story here.

—

May 26, 2022

Due to an editor’s error, a story about McLaren Racing’s plans to build a $25 million IndyCar office and training facility in Whitestown originally misspelled the name of the company. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 18, 2022

Due to an editor’s error, a story about a lawsuit filed against Indiana University Health misspelled the last name of the organization’s spokesman, Jeff Swiatek. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 13, 2022

A story about redevelopment plans for The Willows Event Center that published May 13 in print and online erroneously stated Spirit Lake was built as an amenity for the event center. In fact, it was already on the property, but was incorporated into the center’s offerings when it was built in 1988. The story also incorrectly stated Winston Island Woods has 73 units. It has 101 condos and one home. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 27, 2022

A story about a plan by Roche Diagnostics Operations Inc. to project public health messages on the side of one of its buildings along Interstate 69 erred in saying that the plan required approval from the Indianapolis’ Metropolitan Development Commission and City-County Council. It has been corrected to reflect that only an approval granted on April 19 by the Board of Zoning Appeals was necessary. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 23, 2022

A story about Creekside Corporate Park that published on April 22 in print and online erred in describing the agreement between the town of Zionsville and Zionsville Community Schools to purchase the land for Creekside. It has been corrected to say that the town has since paid off all the money from the school system’s loan to the Zionsville Redevelopment Commission. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 22, 2022

A graphic accompanying a story about farmland prices that published April 15 in print and online contained some inaccurate information. The graphic listed the most expensive land deals in central Indiana in 2021 and contained incorrect information about the sales price, acreage, and closing date for the purchase of property by Scannell Properties along Ronald Reagan Parkway in Brownsburg. You can see the corrected graphic here.

—

April 19, 2022

A story that ran in the April 15 issue of IBJ and posted online that day incorrectly described Becky Cash’s role as a naturopathic practitioner. Cash, a candidate for state representative in Boone and Hendricks counties, serves as an educator for clients to learn about natural medicine options. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 4, 2022

The historical photo that ran in the March 25 issue of IBJ and posted online that day incorrectly identified when the photo was taken. The image of Union Station was from the 1900s, according to the Indiana Historical Society. You can see the corrected Memory Bank feature here.

—

March 28, 2022

A story posted March 25 about the dispute over the location of a proposed wastewater treatment facility incorrectly reported that the West Indianapolis Neighborhood Congress has been in conversation with the Hoosier Environmental Council about securing legal representation. The story has been corrected to say that WINC is considering getting legal representation for a lawsuit. You can see the corrected story here.

—

March 25, 2022

A story published in the March 25 issue of IBJ and online about Keystone Corp.’s conversion of the former AT&T building at Ohio and Meridian streets into an apartment building has been corrected. An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated the amount of retail space, parking spaces and top-level units the building is expected to offer when complete. It will feature 16,500 square feet of retail, 281 parking spaces and 51 total units on floors 18 through 20. The story also incorrectly stated AT&T’s space in the building, which is about 61,000 square feet. And, the story incorrectly characterized who would qualify for rent-subsidized units. Individuals making up to 100% of the area’s median income can qualify. Finally, a reference to chillers in the original story has been removed because it was incorrect. You can see the corrected story here.

—

March 25, 2022

A profile about Sarah Iglehart, one of IBJ’s Forty Under 40 honorees for 2022, originally misspelled her first name. You can see the corrected profile here.

—

March 8, 2022

A story about an office building planned for the 6400 block of Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple incorrectly incorrectly stated that the Metropolitan Development Commission had approved a tax abatement for the project. The story has been changed to reflect that the MDC will first consider the request for the abatement on April 6. The corrected story is here.

—

March 4, 2022

A story posted Feb. 25 about the growing esports industry originally listed a funding source for Franklin College’s esports venue that was not correct. That reference has been removed. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Feb. 24, 2022

A story about murals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse incorrectly described the artists’ compensation for murals at the fieldhouse. That has been removed from the story. The corrected story is here.

—

Jan. 15, 2022

A story about legislation to restrict vaccine mandates incorrectly reported that the Indiana House removed a provision in House Bill 1001 that would grant unemployment benefits to workers fired for being unvaccinated against COVID-19. That language remains in the bill. The provision that was removed would have raised unemployment insurance taxes on employers who dumped workers over their vaccine status. You can read the corrected story here.

—

Jan. 14, 2022

A column by Pierre Atlas that run in Forefront should have said that in a column published three days after the Capitol attack, he wrote: “As we approached Congress’ constitutionally mandated certification of the election results on Jan. 6, the increasingly incendiary language coming from the president and other Republican leaders, which culminated with Trump’s provocative speech at his ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, made it likely that some sort of violence would result. But I did not anticipate what actually happened: the storming, temporary capture and desecration of America’s temple of democracy, the U.S. Capitol, by a violent pro-Trump mob.” You can see the corrected column here.

—

Jan. 3, 2022

A story about the late Christel DeHaan’s house going on the market incorrectly listed the address. It is 4501 N. Michigan Rd. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Dec. 27, 2021

A column about Marian University basketball player Abby Downard printed in the Dec. 24 issue of IBJ and posted online initially misspelled the name of Downard’s son, Jaxon. You can read the corrected column here.

—

Dec. 6, 2021

An “In the Workplace” column by Garrett Mintz initially misspelled the name of another columnist, Mandy Haskett. The column was in the Dec. 3 issue of IBJ and posted online at IBJ.com. You can read the corrected column here.

—

Dec. 5, 2021

A story about 10 architecturally significant buildings in Indianapolis posted on Dec. 3 and published in that day’s IBJ had the incorrect address for the Cummins Global Distribution Headquarters. It is located at 301 E. Market St. See the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 30, 2021

Due to incorrect information supplied to IBJ, a story about a planned townhome project in Fountain Square listed an incorrect cost for developing the complex. The cost is $3.5 million. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 16, 2021

A story about Black Mountain listed an incorrect address for the former industrial site on Indianapolis’ near-east side. It is located in the 3500 block of East Washington Street. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Nov. 8, 2021

A story posted Oct. 28 about Beck’s Hybrids should have said the company is doing business in 14 states in addition to Nebraska. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Oct. 12, 2021

A story about proposed reuses for BlueIndy charging sites has been corrected to accurately reflect the number of sites included in the city’s request for proposals for the project. The correct number is 42. The city initially provided IBJ with the wrong number. In addition, a reference to the way the project would be phased was removed, after the city changed an explanation about it. You can read the corrected story here.

—

Oct. 1, 2021

A story about possibly expanding the Boone County Jail has been has been changed to accurately reflect that banking executives have advised county officials that interest rates for a construction project are likely to increase by only a quarter- or half-percentage point over the next year, not two years as originally reported. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 24, 2021

A story about David A. Noyes and Co. has been changed to clarify that it was acquired by Sanctuary Wealth in 2018. Documents from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority say the name of the Noyes firm was changed to Sanctuary Securities Inc. in March 2020. Also added to the story is a new statement from Sanctuary’s public relations representative that says no Noyes employees were retained after the acquisition. An initial statement said “no former Noyes executives are part of the Sanctuary Wealth leadership team.” You can see the corrected story here.

Sept. 15, 2021

A story on the AnalytiXIN data science initiative was changed to show that Indiana University is one of the partners. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 10, 2021

A story on the job training program connected with the upcoming Cook Medical manufacturing facility in the Arlington Woods neighborhood was changed to accurately reflect the location of the classes. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Sept. 4, 2021

A story on Purdue University’s Aerospace District has been changed to accurately describe the speeds accomplished at Mach 5 and Mach 10. It also has been edited to accurately describe what Saab manufactures in Purdue’s Aerospace District. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 30, 2021

A story on the collapse of WindStream Technologies incorrectly reported that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. declined to comment on whether it had paid incentives to the company. The story has been corrected to show that IEDC declined to say how many employees the company had hired toward its goal. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 27, 2021

A story about name, image, and likeness policies at Indiana colleges and universities was changed to correct the name of Indiana University athlete, Trayce Jackson-Davis. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 21, 2021

Nate Feltman’s column for Aug. 20 has been corrected after an editing error. The column should not have called Seymour the capital of Jackson County. The county seat is Brownstown. You can see the corrected column here.

—

Aug. 19, 2021

A story about engineering firm Beam Longest & Neff LLC was changed to correct two erroneous references to the firm as BLM. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 17, 2021

A story about Fishers City Council approving Envoy Inc.’s Highline project agreement has been corrected to say the city will back the requested bond, but the developer has agreed to pay its full debt service. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 13, 2021

A story about the Central Indiana Community Foundation has been corrected to accurately report the title of Pamela Ross. She is CICF’s vice president of opportunity, equity and inclusion. You can see the corrected story here.

—

Aug. 6, 2021

A profile about Guadalupe Pimentel Solano that ran as part of IBJ’s 20 in their Twenties feature has been corrected to better reflect why Solano’s parents came to the United States and her involvement in Indy10 Black Lives Matter. IBJ also removed a sentence that said she worked to pay her tuition in college, which had been part of her nomination. Solano said she received a full scholarship. You can see the corrected profile here.

—

Aug. 5, 2021

A story about Quest Safety Products did not refer to its location correctly. It is located in the Park Fletcher area, which is on the west side of Indianapolis, near Indianapolis International Airport. The story originally said Park Fletcher was on the southeast side of downtown. You can see the corrected version here.

—

Aug. 3, 2021

A story about the Carmel City Council’s approval of a Hotel Carmichael report has been corrected to state the city’s police station headquarters will be built using a “build, operate, transfer” method, not the police state headquarters’ garage. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 21, 2021

A story about Martin University was changed from its original version to clarify that Martin University doesn’t have immediate plans for student housing and that its strategic planning effort is separate from plans to rezone some properties for university use. You can see the corrected story here.

—

July 7, 2021

A story about software firm OnBoard’s $100 million fundraising round has been corrected to reflect that the investor, JMI Equity, is a private equity firm based in Baltimore. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 29, 2021

A story about the owner of the former Anthem headquarters building considering parking for the structure has been updated to reflect that the proposed parking would be on a subterranean level of the Anthem building, rather than on the ground-level. The corrected story is here.

—

June 12, 2021

A story about the city’s downtown TIF spending has been updated to remove a reference to the Community Justice Campus, which is being paid for through city-backed bonds, not TIF dollars. The corrected story is here.

—

June 10, 2021

A story about the new secretary of commerce incorrectly said Jim Schellinger served as secretary under three governors. He was secretary under Gov. Eric Holcomb and an IEDC board member under Gov. Mike Pence. The corrected story is here.

—

June 9, 2021

A story about the sale of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber to a Georgia firm originally included an incorrect reference to Joe Huck, who was an owner of Williams Comfort Air. The corrected story is here.

—

June 8, 2021

A story about a Senate vote on the United States Innovation and Competition Act has been corrected to say that the legislation allocates $10 billion for regional tech hubs. You can see the corrected story here.

—

June 1, 2021

A profile of Shannon Stahley as part of IBJ’s Forty Under 40 class of 2021 incorrectly included information from her past position at Citizens Energy Group. It has been corrected with her current duties: Shannon Stahley represents Citizens Energy Group in corporate and public affairs leading companywide public relations efforts such as media, outreach, philanthropy, branding and much more. You can see the corrected story here.

—

May 25, 2021

A story about digital health startup Zig Therapeutics Inc. has been corrected to reflect that its jobs will pay average of $25 an hour, and some jobs are expected to pay more than $100,000 a year. You can see the new version of the story here.

A story about developer Holladay Properties’ planned warehouses in Westfield has been corrected to say Gordon Food Service hasn’t moved into its facilities yet. You can see the new version of the story here.

—

April 29, 2021

A story about a change in day-to-day management of Circle Centre was clarified to explain that Simon Property Group, the long-time manager of the mall, retained Chicago-based JLL to take over those duties. You can see the new version of the story here.

—

April 28, 2021

A story about plans to increase production and add about 1,400 workers at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana plant in Princeton has been corrected to reflect that the Indiana Economic Development Corp. is seeking approval from its board of directors to offer Toyota up to $7.25 million in conditional tax credits based on the hiring plans. You can see the story here.

—

April 27, 2021

A story about two acquisitions made by the parent company of Jobvite has been corrected to reflect that private equity firm K1 Investment Management owned Jobvite before the new acquisitions. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 26, 2021

A story about legislation to ease approval of large wind and solar farms in Indiana has been corrected to remove the Citizens Action Coalition from a list of organizations that supported House Bill 1381. Citizens Action Coalition remained neutral on the bill but supports the long-term goal of having more renewable energy generated in Indiana. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 20, 2021

A story about a renovation at the Westin Indianapolis downtown hotel was corrected to reflect that the project’s cost is at least $10 million, not “10 figures,” as it appeared in the earlier edition. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 17, 2021

Correction: A story about the types of weapons used in a shooting at a FedEx Ground facility initially had the wrong day for the initial shooting. It was Thursday, April 15. Also, the story was updated after the police released additional information indicating that the incident involved two assault rifles. You can see the corrected story here.

—

April 17, 2021

Correction: A story identifying the names of eight people shot at a FedEx Ground facility has been corrected to reflect corrections the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made in the spellings of several of the victims’ names. In one case, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday completely the name and the age of a victim. That victim is now identified as 50-year-old Jasvinder Kaur. You can see the corrected story here.

—

March 27, 2021

Correction: A column by Lesley Weidenbener that ran in the March 26 issue and was posted that day online has been corrected to remove inaccurate references to two players. The original column listed two Louisiana State University basketball players as players for the University of Michigan. You can see the corrected version of the story here.