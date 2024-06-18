Home » Sportscaster Dave Calabro retiring after 32 years at WTHR-TV

Sportscaster Dave Calabro retiring after 32 years at WTHR-TV

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Media & Marketing / Sports Business / TV / WTHR
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
Dave Calabro
Dave Calabro joined the staff of WTHR-TV Channel 13 in 1992. (WTHR-TV Channel 13 photo)

Sportscaster Dave Calabro announced plans Tuesday to retire from WTHR-TV Channel 13 after 32 years with the station.

In a video posted on social media, the Ben Davis High School and Butler University grad said he will end his Channel 13 tenure at the end of 2024.

“It’s my choice,” said Calabro, who noted that his contract extends beyond 2024. “It’s time to pass the microphone on here at Channel 13.”

Calabro has worked as a track announcer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1985. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Indianapolis Motor Speedway told the IBJ that Calabro will continue in that role.

Presently the sports director at Channel 13, Calabro joined the staff of the NBC affiliate in 1992. Before that, he worked for five years at WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio.

In 2022, Calabro was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

Calabro’s older brother, Kevin Calabro, is a now-retired national sportscaster who got his start in Indianapolis calling high school and college basketball games as well as hockey games for the Indianapolis Checkers.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

8 thoughts on “Sportscaster Dave Calabro retiring after 32 years at WTHR-TV

    3. I’d have to disagree. Nobody could replace Tom Carnegie, but Dave’s style has become iconic over time.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In