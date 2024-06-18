Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Sportscaster Dave Calabro announced plans Tuesday to retire from WTHR-TV Channel 13 after 32 years with the station.
In a video posted on social media, the Ben Davis High School and Butler University grad said he will end his Channel 13 tenure at the end of 2024.
“It’s my choice,” said Calabro, who noted that his contract extends beyond 2024. “It’s time to pass the microphone on here at Channel 13.”
Calabro has worked as a track announcer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1985. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Indianapolis Motor Speedway told the IBJ that Calabro will continue in that role.
Presently the sports director at Channel 13, Calabro joined the staff of the NBC affiliate in 1992. Before that, he worked for five years at WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio.
In 2022, Calabro was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.
Calabro’s older brother, Kevin Calabro, is a now-retired national sportscaster who got his start in Indianapolis calling high school and college basketball games as well as hockey games for the Indianapolis Checkers.
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
8 thoughts on “Sportscaster Dave Calabro retiring after 32 years at WTHR-TV”
Bring back Chet Coppock to replace him!
I believe Chet Coppock died five years ago in 2019 in a traffice accident.
Please, please find someone new to be the PA announcer at the 500. He is awful at it.
I’ll second that.
Totally disagree.
I’d have to disagree. Nobody could replace Tom Carnegie, but Dave’s style has become iconic over time.
He is a treasure to Indianapolis (both in the newsroom and at the Speedway)!
Great run Dave! Congrats, see you at the track.