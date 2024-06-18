Sportscaster Dave Calabro retiring after 32 years at WTHR-TV

Sportscaster Dave Calabro announced plans Tuesday to retire from WTHR-TV Channel 13 after 32 years with the station.

In a video posted on social media, the Ben Davis High School and Butler University grad said he will end his Channel 13 tenure at the end of 2024.

“It’s my choice,” said Calabro, who noted that his contract extends beyond 2024. “It’s time to pass the microphone on here at Channel 13.”

Calabro has worked as a track announcer at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1985. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Indianapolis Motor Speedway told the IBJ that Calabro will continue in that role.

Presently the sports director at Channel 13, Calabro joined the staff of the NBC affiliate in 1992. Before that, he worked for five years at WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio.

In 2022, Calabro was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame.

Calabro’s older brother, Kevin Calabro, is a now-retired national sportscaster who got his start in Indianapolis calling high school and college basketball games as well as hockey games for the Indianapolis Checkers.