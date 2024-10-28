David Yurman, Marc Jacobs stores to open at Fashion Mall

Luxury jewelry company David Yurman plans to open a store Tuesday at the Fashion Mall at Keystone, and more high-profile brands will debut at the mall in coming weeks.

David Yurman, a company founded by designer Yurman and his wife, Sybil Yurman, in 1980, will take over a spot west of the mall’s Louis Vuitton store.

On Nov. 8, fashion company Marc Jacobs is expected to open a store at the mall. Known for using popular culture as an inspiration for his work, Jacobs is a favorite designer of celebrities such as Cher, Miley Cyrus and Sofia Coppola.

Also expected to open in November is a State & Liberty Clothing store. Founded in Michigan in 2015, State & Liberty specializes in athletic-fitting menswear.

No previous locations of David Yurman, Marc Jacobs or State & Liberty have operated in Indiana.

The Marc Jacobs store will open west of Altar’d State fashion boutique.

Initially, State & Liberty will serve Fashion Mall customers from a pop-up location because the store is slated to be part of the mall’s redevelopment of the former Saks Fifth Avenue site.

In June, mall owner Simon Property Group announced the Saks spot will be replaced by new office and retail space known as One Keystone Crossing. Planned for a late 2026 opening, One Keystone Crossing will include up to 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, as well as a new standalone building, a small plaza, and new restaurant and entertainment offerings.