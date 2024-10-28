Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Luxury jewelry company David Yurman plans to open a store Tuesday at the Fashion Mall at Keystone, and more high-profile brands will debut at the mall in coming weeks.
David Yurman, a company founded by designer Yurman and his wife, Sybil Yurman, in 1980, will take over a spot west of the mall’s Louis Vuitton store.
On Nov. 8, fashion company Marc Jacobs is expected to open a store at the mall. Known for using popular culture as an inspiration for his work, Jacobs is a favorite designer of celebrities such as Cher, Miley Cyrus and Sofia Coppola.
Also expected to open in November is a State & Liberty Clothing store. Founded in Michigan in 2015, State & Liberty specializes in athletic-fitting menswear.
No previous locations of David Yurman, Marc Jacobs or State & Liberty have operated in Indiana.
The Marc Jacobs store will open west of Altar’d State fashion boutique.
Initially, State & Liberty will serve Fashion Mall customers from a pop-up location because the store is slated to be part of the mall’s redevelopment of the former Saks Fifth Avenue site.
In June, mall owner Simon Property Group announced the Saks spot will be replaced by new office and retail space known as One Keystone Crossing. Planned for a late 2026 opening, One Keystone Crossing will include up to 100,000 square feet of Class A office space, as well as a new standalone building, a small plaza, and new restaurant and entertainment offerings.
5 thoughts on “David Yurman, Marc Jacobs stores to open at Fashion Mall”
It would be nice if the City and State work on refurbishing the Keystone/86th interchange. No a very good impression into the Fashion Mall. Weeds, trash and lack of lighting, landscape doesn’t help the image of the mall to out of town visitors. Just came back from Scottsdale no comparison to their upscale malls.
I agree it reflects badly on the premier shopping district in the state, particularly in comparison to the pristine Keystone corridor in Carmel. The city should do something here. But I wonder if Simon and other property owners would be willing to contribute towards it, at least to fund ongoing operations (e.g, trash pickup) and maintenance. The experience of trying to establish a downtown EID suggests that that very property owners who in theory are most impacted by the quality of the public realm are mostly unwilling to voluntarily contribute to its upkeep. Hence the status quo is acceptable to them at some level. If it weren’t, they would have done something about it by now.
They do contribute to it already: property taxes and sales tax revenue generated.
The current administration has been slow to recognize trees and landscaping as material assets… look at Columbus Ohio for the contrast.
The City has already partially decorated that section of 82nd Street. If you try to drive there much, you have no doubt noticed all the beautiful red lights at every single intersection. It would be a shame if they ever tried to synchronize any of those lights.