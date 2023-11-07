Democrats keep supermajority on Indy’s City-County Council

Democrats held on to their supermajority on the Indianapolis City-County Council, with preliminary election results showing them securing 19 of the council’s 25 seats.

The outcome gives the party the same number of council seats it holds today and the ongoing power to conduct business even if Republicans ever decide to walk out of a council meeting in protest.

However, the GOP did manage to pick up one council seat by virtue of independent Ethan Evans deciding not to seek re-election and Republican Derek Cahill winning the newly-drawn District 23, which was expected to tilt red.

With 97% of the vote counted in Marion County, only a handful of council races were relatively close.

Incumbent Democratic councilor Jared Evans beat GOP newcomer Lisa Schmitz by 4 percentage points in the west side’s District 17, which includes Ben Davis and Mars Hill and is often considered a toss-up.

In other contested races, Democrat upstart Nick Roberts held a comfortable 7 percentage point lead over Republican Natalie Goodwin in District 4, which includes Castleton and Geist. Roberts, 23, would become the council’s youngest member.

In District 20, which includes Five Points, a portion of Beech Grove and the Washington Square area, incumbent Republican Michael-Paul Hart held off a strong challenge from Democrat Will Jackson, leading by 6 percentage points.

In District 17, Democrat Jessica McCormick beat Republican Julie Calvert-Watts by 7 percentage points.