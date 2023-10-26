Developer planning townhouse development on west side of Noblesville

Indianapolis-based Platinum Properties Management Co. is seeking approval to build 50 townhouses on the west side of Noblesville.

The developer’s plans call for the Westbrook townhouse community to be built on 19 acres on the northeast side of the intersection of Moontown Road and Castamere Drive. The site is just north of State Road 32 and southwest of Pebble Brook Golf Club and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Jon Dobosiewicz, an attorney with the Carmel-based law firm Nelson & Frankenberger, told the Noblesville City Council this month that the three-story, for-sale townhouses would be priced at more than $300,000.

Lennar Homes of Indiana, a division of Miami-based Lennar Corp., would be the builder for the Westbrook townhouse development. The company was the busiest homebuilder in the Indianapolis area in 2022, according to IBJ research, with 1,569 permit filings and 1,852 closings.

The townhouses would be front-facing with brick facades and garages in the rear of the structures. Each townhouse would have room for two parking spaces outside and two parking spaces in the garage.

Council members praised the design of the townhouses and said they would fill a gap in Noblesville’s variety of housing.

“This is a really strong town home product and really elevates the game,” City Councilor Aaron Smith said. “I would like to show something like this to other developers that are coming in that are looking at creating those type of products.”

Platinum Properties is seeking to rezone the property from R-1 Residential to R-5 Multifamily.

The Noblesville Plan Commission is scheduled to review plans for Westbrook at its meeting on Nov. 20. The development would return to the Noblesville City Council in December for approval.