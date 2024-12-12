Developer proposes plan for mixed-use buildings at Grand Millennium in Westfield

Indianapolis-based developer CRG Residential LLC is proposing a new plan to complete a long-discussed project east of U.S. 31 in Westfield that would feature as many as 366 apartment units, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, 12,500 square feet of retail space and 447 parking spaces.

David George, vice president of development at CRG Residential, told members of the Westfield City Council on Monday that the company plans to construct three buildings on 17.1 acres at Grand Millennium, which is bounded by Park Street to the north, Westfield Boulevard to the east, 169th Street/David Brown Drive to the south and U.S. 31 to the west.

The first building, south of the new Westfield-Washington Public Library and along Westfield Boulevard, would be four stories tall with up to 212 apartment units, 11,000 square feet of retail space and a 292-space parking garage.

A second four-story building would be built directly to the south and have about 154 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and a 155-space parking garage.

And the third building would be a 60,000-square-foot medical office building that would be up to three stories tall and built on the southwest side of Grand Millennium. A retention pond would be installed on the southern end of the development.

The project site, which is near the Monon and Midland Trace trails, would have several outdoor amenity areas. The pond would have paths around it with exercise stations and a fishing pier.

The $17.7 million, 45,000-square-foot Westfield-Washington Public Library opened last year at Grand Millennium at the northeast corner of Park Street and Westfield Boulevard. A $25 million, 60,000-square-foot medical office building is also under construction on the west side of the site.

George said the placement of the first building would take advantage of development Westfield is planning along Park Street where the $164 million Park & Poplar project is in the works. Park Street also features the city’s “Restaurant Row” district, which has become home to some of Westfield’s most well-known eateries, including Nyla’s, The Italian House on Park and Chiba.

“We wanted to put as much activity as we could at Park Street,” George told council members.

The 64-acre Grand Millennium’s northern border is also only a block west of the $35 million Grand Junction Park and Plaza, which opened in 2022. The Grand Millennium project is the brainchild of Birch Dalton, manager of 31 32 Investors LLC, which sold land to developers at the project site. Dalton began planning for Grand Millennium in 2016 as managing director of Westfield-based EdgeRock Development.

Prior to construction at Grand Millennium, from north to south, the land included the former Curtis Dyna-Fog factory, a wooded area and an open field.

In addition to presenting a new site plan, CRG Residential is seeking permission to add 20 housing units to what was allowed under a previous plan. The Westfield Advisory Plan Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Jan. 15. No date has yet been set for when the proposal would return to the city council.

George told councilors that CRG Residential will seek tax-increment financing bonds for the parking garages and infrastructure.

Westfield leaders have focused this year on planning for development in the city’s downtown.

The Park & Poplar project would feature a 560-space parking garage, 60,000 square feet of office and commercial space, 10,000 square feet of retail space, a 90-room boutique hotel, 250 apartments and a public plaza.

A component of the plan would turn Park Street, just north of the development, into a pedestrian-only path that would also allow for outdoor restaurant seating along Restaurant Row. Park & Poplar would be built on eight acres along the Midland Trace Trail, south of Park Street and between Mill Street and Westfield Boulevard.

The city announced also plans for the $100 million Jersey Street project on three acres on the south side of State Road 32, between Mill Street and Westfield Boulevard.

Preliminary plans for Jersey Street call for a 525-space parking garage, 36,000 square feet of office and commercial space, 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 172 apartments, a public plaza, golf cart parking spots and EV charging stations. A developer has not been selected for the project.

Carmel-based Old Town Cos. is building Union Square just north of Grand Junction Plaza, on the city block south of S.R. 32. The project is expected to feature an 8,700-square-foot Sun King Brewing Co. taproom and food hall, additional dining options, 196 apartments, a 300-space parking garage, 17,000 square feet of retail space and a 40,000-square-foot office and retail building.

Local restaurateur Henri Najem plans to open a $6.4 million, high-end steakhouse early next year at the southwest corner of Jersey and Mill streets. The 9,500-square-foot H Restaurant is expected to have more than 200 seats and a year-round patio.

In Fishers, CRG Residential built Nickel Plate Station, which has two buildings with 237 luxury apartments, eight town houses and 10,500 square feet of retail space along East 116th Street, east of the Nickel Plate Trail.

The company is also building the $135 million River Place project at the northwest corner of East 96th Street and Allisonville Road, which will feature a 380-unit apartment complex with seven buildings, 66 town houses and three commercial buildings with 32,500 square feet of space and 170 parking spaces.