Downtown apartments among major Noblesville projects expected to be completed in 2024

Construction on some major development projects is set to be completed this year in Noblesville, while visible progress is slated to be made on others.

Residents will begin moving into two major downtown apartment communities, while motorists will be able to drive along an expanded Pleasant Street and cross the White River.

Here is a look at what’s coming to the Hamilton County suburb.

Federal Hill Apartments

Expected completion: early 2024

Location: 196 Westfield Road

Details: The city broke ground in March 2022 on the Federal Hill Apartments—a $50 million, 135,000-square-foot mixed-use building that will feature retail on the ground level and 118 apartment units on the three floors above.

A six-story parking garage will be attached to the apartment building with a mix of public and residential parking spaces.

The apartment building and parking garage, designed by Carmel-based architecture firms Old Town Cos. and Studio M, are being built on what was once a surface parking lot for the adjacent Federal Hill Commons.

The Federal Hill Apartments are part of the Village at Federal Hill project, which will include two additional buildings—another four-story mixed-use structure with about 100 apartments, and a three-story building that will house retail and office space.

East Bank Apartments

Expected completion: spring

Location: between Conner Street and Maple Avenue and Sixth Street and the White River

Details: East Bank, a $47.9 million apartment development by Carmel-based J.C. Hart Co. and Fishers-based Republic Development Corp., is under construction in the former Hamilton County employee parking lot.

East Bank will include 219 apartments and 5,000 square feet of retail space.

Pleasant Street project (first phase)

Expected completion: fall

Details: Drivers will be able to use the expanded Pleasant Street after the first phase of the $125 million project is completed this year.

The first phase of the Reimagine Pleasant Street project runs from River Road to 11th Street and provides a connection over the White River from River Road to 10th Street. The purpose of the project is to create an east-west connector and help ease traffic in the city’s downtown.

The second phase will be from 10th to 19th streets and the third will be west of the river to Hague Road. The entire Pleasant Street project is expected to be finished by sometime in 2025.

Noblesville Event Center

Expected completion: fall 2025

Location: Innovation Mile corridor (between 141st Street and Interstate 69, east of Olio Road)

Details: Noblesville officials broke ground in November on a 3,400-seat arena that will be the new home of the Indiana Pacers developmental league team.

The 120,000-square-foot Noblesville Event Center will be built at the city’s Innovation Mile business corridor—between 141st Street and Interstate 69, east of Olio Road.

The original plan was for the arena to be built about three miles northwest of the site at Finch Creek Park. However, city officials announced new plans in July for the location at Innovation Mile.

Noblesville secured a 10-year deal with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to move the G League Fort Wayne Mad Ants to the city. The team will play about 40 home games per season in Noblesville.

Midland Pointe

Expected completion: TBD

Location: southeast corner of State Road 32 and Hazel Dell Road

Details: Building construction is expected to begin early this year on Midland Pointe, which is slated to include 40,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, residences, a park and a pond.

The 34-acre Midland Pointe development is a joint venture between Indianapolis-based Secure Holdings LLC and Carmel-based Old Town Cos. LLC.

Wawa and Crew Car Wash are among the businesses that will open at Midland Pointe along State Road 32. The residential component, Midland Reserve, will be a 256-unit developed by Old Town Cos. that will include two-story flats, three-story apartments, four- and five-unit townhouses and a clubhouse.

A public park called The Grove will be located along the north end of the pond and adjacent to the restaurants.