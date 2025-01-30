Downtown YMCA location to close in March

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis plans to close its location at the historic Athenaeum building, which opened in 1894 with an emphasis on fitness and became a YMCA site in 1992.

The YMCA location’s closure is scheduled for March 28, according to an email sent to members on Thursday afternoon.

“After thoughtful discussions with our valued partners at the Athenaeum Foundation, we have decided to transition YMCA services as they currently exist from the Athenaeum location to our other existing centers,” YMCA of Greater Indianapolis CEO Gregg Hiland wrote in the email.

Hiland’s email indicated that the Athenaeum Foundation “is exploring exciting new opportunities for this space.” On Thursday, an Athenaeum Foundation representative directed questions to the YMCA. Attempts to reach representatives of the YMCA were unsuccessful.

In terms of providing a reason for the closure, Hiland wrote that the decision “was made with the goal of ensuring our organization’s long-term sustainability while continuing to meet the needs of our members and the community.”

The email noted that members of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis are welcome at all locations. No transfers or sign-ups are required for members who seek a new center after the Athenaeum location closes.

Before the pandemic, downtown Indianapolis was home to three YMCA locations: YMCA at the Athenaeum, 401 E. Michigan St.; YMCA at City Market, 242 E. Market St.; and Irsay Family YMCA at CityWay, 430 S. Alabama St.

After March 28, the Irsay Family center—which opened in 2015—will be the lone downtown location. The YMCA at City Market opened in 2011 and closed in 2020.

The overall number of YMCA of Greater Indianapolis locations will decrease from 12 to 11.

The Athenaeum, originally known as Das Deutsche Haus, was closely associated with “turners,” or German-American gymnasts. In 1907, the building became home of Normal College of the North American Gymnastic Union.

When the YMCA at the Athenaeum opened in 1992, it ended a 21-year drought of no centers in downtown Indianapolis. The Central YMCA at Illinois and New York streets closed in 1971.