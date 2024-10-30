Dozens of street performances scheduled for Taylor Swift weekend

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Times and locations are set for performances by central Indiana musicians hired to provide a street-level soundtrack for Taylor Swift weekend in Indianapolis.
Indy Arts Council announced details for “Swift City Sessions,” which will feature spoken-word artists in addition to singers and instrumentalists at 13 downtown locations before Swift headlines sold-out concerts Friday through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kati Taylor of Musical Family Tree and Richard “Sleepy” Floyd of Inspire Music Collective served as curators for 70 “Swift City Sessions” performers. Artists will be paid thanks to funding by the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County.
From 2-6 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, outdoor performances are planned at Bicentennial Unity Plaza, Capitol Avenue underpass, east and west ends of Georgia Street, Hudnut Commons, east and west sides of the Indiana Convention Center, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Lugar Plaza, Monument Circle, Starbucks patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building and the intersection of Washington and West streets. Indoor performances are planned at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.
The Artsgarden, a seven-story glass-and-steel venue suspended above the intersection of Washington and Illinois streets, also will host make-and-take art stations inspired by Swift.
Indy Arts Council and ArtMix, a nonprofit that provides access to the arts for people with disabilities, will offer free sessions Friday through Sunday in crafting friendship bracelets, Polaroid collages, resin earrings and flower crowns.
For more information on “Swift City” activities, visit indyarts.org.
The performance schedule:
Friday
Bicentennial Unity Plaza
2:15 p.m.: Ed Lanier
3:15 p.m.: Katherine Nagy
5:15 p.m.: Jacob Alexander
Capitol Avenue Underpass
2:30 p.m.: Charles “Spence” Taylor
4:30 p.m.: Adam Riviere
Georgia Street at Capitol Avenue
2:15 p.m.: Cohen-Rutkowski Duo
4 p.m.: Rose Kee
5:15 p.m.: Keith Beatty
Georgia Street at Pennsylvania Street
2:30 p.m.: Bruce Ford
3:30 p.m.: Robert Bruce Scott
4:30 p.m.: D Three
Hudnut Commons
2:30 p.m.: Joshua Silbert
3:30 p.m.: Standout Story
4:30 p.m.: Evan Drybread
Indiana Repertory Theatre
2:30 p.m.: Melodie Yvonne
3:30 p.m.: John Fell
5:30 p.m.: Drake Benjamin
Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)
2:30 p.m.: Brian Paulson
4:30 p.m.: Eric Salazar
Lugar Plaza
2 p.m.: Rob Funkhouser
4 p.m.: Indy Annies
Maryland Street at Capitol Avenue
2 p.m.: Chad Mills
4 p.m.: Ed Lanier
5 p.m.: Wick
Maryland Street at West Street
2:15 p.m: Zach Dzuba
3:15 p.m.: Kris Potts
5:15 p.m.: Glenn Seland
Monument Circle
2:15 p.m.: Clint Breeze
3:15 p.m.: Kathy Yuhl
5:15 p.m.: Duncan Kissinger
Starbucks Patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building
2 p.m.: Molly Martin
4 p.m.: Josh Gillespie
Washington Street at West Street
2 p.m.: Remington Hill
3 p.m.: Claire Pendreigh
5 p.m.: Monique Rust
Saturday
Bicentennial Unity Plaza
3:15 p.m.: Sarah Barton & 2nd That
4:15 p.m.: Brent Easton
Capitol Avenue Underpass
12:30 p.m.: Adam Riviere
2:30 p.m.: Mr. Miller’s Hippie Dippy Drum Circle
4:30 p.m.: Charles “Spence” Taylor
Georgia Street at Capitol Avenue
12:15 p.m.: DimeMan Dave
1:15 p.m.: Naomi Pulver
2:15 p.m.: Bashiri Asad
4:15 p.m.: Davey Allen
Georgia Street at Pennsylvania Street
12:30 p.m.: Lil Billy
2:30 p.m.: the 108
4:30 p.m.: Brandon Meeks
Hudnut Commons
12:30 p.m.: Jess Jones
2:30 p.m.: the Wandering Tulipps
4:30 p.m.: John Fell
Indiana Repertory Theatre
12:30 p.m.: Monique Rust
1:30 p.m.: Kris Potts
3:30 p.m.: Josh Gillespie
5:30: p.m.: Zach Dzuba
Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)
12:30 p.m.: Kent Hickey Group
2:30 p.m.: Joshua Silbert
4:30 p.m.: Kristina Sharpe
Lugar Plaza
Noon: Jacob Alexander
1 p.m.: Teresa Reynolds
2 p.m.: Angelita Hampton
3 p.m.: Cho Naptowns Prince
5 p.m.: Rearview Rhonda
Maryland Street at Capitol Avenue
Noon: Eric Salazar
3 p.m.: Brian Deer
4 p.m.: Tay Bronson
Maryland Street at West Street
12:15 p.m.: Chad Mills
2:15 p.m.: Landon Caldwell
3:15 p.m.: Adam Graahs
Monument Circle
12:15 p.m.: Jeffrey Thomas II
2:15 p.m.: Andriea Denise
3:15 p.m.: Rob Funkhouser
5:15 p.m.: Damon Karl
Starbucks Patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building
Noon: Ivan Moreland
1 p.m.: Mason Van Ghost
3 p.m.: Joshua Powell
Washington Street at West Street
Noon: Evan Drybread
2 p.m.: Sister Sinjin
4 p.m.: Evan Shine
Sunday
Bicentennial Unity Plaza
3:15 p.m.: Teresa Reynolds
4:15 p.m.: Davey & the Midnights
Capitol Avenue Underpass
12:30 p.m.: Mr. Miller’s Hippie Dippy Drum Circle
2:30 p.m.: Adam Riviere
4:30 p.m.: Charles “Spence” Taylor
Georgia Street at Capitol Avenue
2:15 p.m.: Brandon Meeks
4:15 p.m.: Ivan Moreland
5:15 p.m.: Elizabeth Lee Duo
Georgia Street at Pennsylvania Street12:30 p.m.: Rose Kee
1:30 p.m.: Keith Beatty
2:30 p.m.: Sarah Barton & 2nd That
3:30 p.m.: Bashiri Asad
5:30 p.m.: Standout Story
Hudnut Commons
12:30 p.m.: Hunter Wainscott
2:30 p.m.: Keith Beatty
4:30 p.m.: Adam Graahs
Indiana Repertory Theatre
12:30 p.m.: Sister Sinjin
2:30 p.m.: Evan Shine
4:30 p.m.: Robert Bruce Scott
Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)
12:30 p.m.: Rob Funkhouser
2:30 p.m.: Cohen-Rutkowski Duo
4:30 p.m.: Landon Caldwell
Lugar Plaza
Noon: Open Face
1 p.m.: Dale Bitner
3 p.m.: Melodie Yvonne
4 p.m.: Jeffery Thomas II
Maryland Street at Capitol Avenue
Noon: Bruce Ford
1 p.m.: Tay Bronson
3 p.m.: Angelita Hampton
4 p.m.: Kristina Sharpe
Maryland Street at West Street
12:15 p.m.: Molly Milton
2:15 p.m.: Brian Deer
3:15 p.m.: DimeMan Dave
4:15 p.m.: Kent Hickey Group
Monument Circle
12:15 p.m.: Joshua Powell
3:15 p.m.: Whodunit Beats, Reckless Rhymacide, Sounds of Shar’e, Da Real L.O.C.
Starbucks Patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building
Noon: Naomi Pulver
1 p.m.: Lil Billy
3 p.m.: Ed Lanier
4 p.m.: Herbie Stephenite
Washington Street at West Street
Noon: Jeffery Thomas II
2 p.m.: DimeMan Dave
3 p.m.: the 108
4 p.m.: Glenn Seland
