Dozens of street performances scheduled for Taylor Swift weekend

Times and locations are set for performances by central Indiana musicians hired to provide a street-level soundtrack for Taylor Swift weekend in Indianapolis.

Indy Arts Council announced details for “Swift City Sessions,” which will feature spoken-word artists in addition to singers and instrumentalists at 13 downtown locations before Swift headlines sold-out concerts Friday through Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kati Taylor of Musical Family Tree and Richard “Sleepy” Floyd of Inspire Music Collective served as curators for 70 “Swift City Sessions” performers. ​​Artists will be paid thanks to funding by the Capital Improvement Board of Managers of Marion County.

From 2-6 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, outdoor performances are planned at Bicentennial Unity Plaza, Capitol Avenue underpass, east and west ends of Georgia Street, Hudnut Commons, east and west sides of the Indiana Convention Center, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Lugar Plaza, Monument Circle, Starbucks patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building and the intersection of Washington and West streets. Indoor performances are planned at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

The Artsgarden, a seven-story glass-and-steel venue suspended above the intersection of Washington and Illinois streets, also will host make-and-take art stations inspired by Swift.

Indy Arts Council and ArtMix, a nonprofit that provides access to the arts for people with disabilities, will offer free sessions Friday through Sunday in crafting friendship bracelets, Polaroid collages, resin earrings and flower crowns.

For more information on “Swift City” activities, visit indyarts.org.

The performance schedule:

Friday

Bicentennial Unity Plaza

2:15 p.m.: Ed Lanier

3:15 p.m.: Katherine Nagy

5:15 p.m.: Jacob Alexander

Capitol Avenue Underpass

2:30 p.m.: Charles “Spence” Taylor

4:30 p.m.: Adam Riviere

Georgia Street at Capitol Avenue

2:15 p.m.: Cohen-Rutkowski Duo

4 p.m.: Rose Kee

5:15 p.m.: Keith Beatty

Georgia Street at Pennsylvania Street

2:30 p.m.: Bruce Ford

3:30 p.m.: Robert Bruce Scott

4:30 p.m.: D Three

Hudnut Commons

2:30 p.m.: Joshua Silbert

3:30 p.m.: Standout Story

4:30 p.m.: Evan Drybread

Indiana Repertory Theatre

2:30 p.m.: Melodie Yvonne

3:30 p.m.: John Fell

5:30 p.m.: Drake Benjamin

Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)

2:30 p.m.: Brian Paulson

4:30 p.m.: Eric Salazar

Lugar Plaza

2 p.m.: Rob Funkhouser

4 p.m.: Indy Annies

Maryland Street at Capitol Avenue

2 p.m.: Chad Mills

4 p.m.: Ed Lanier

5 p.m.: Wick

Maryland Street at West Street

2:15 p.m: Zach Dzuba

3:15 p.m.: Kris Potts

5:15 p.m.: Glenn Seland

Monument Circle

2:15 p.m.: Clint Breeze

3:15 p.m.: Kathy Yuhl

5:15 p.m.: Duncan Kissinger

Starbucks Patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building

2 p.m.: Molly Martin

4 p.m.: Josh Gillespie

Washington Street at West Street

2 p.m.: Remington Hill

3 p.m.: Claire Pendreigh

5 p.m.: Monique Rust

Saturday

Bicentennial Unity Plaza

3:15 p.m.: Sarah Barton & 2nd That

4:15 p.m.: Brent Easton

Capitol Avenue Underpass

12:30 p.m.: Adam Riviere

2:30 p.m.: Mr. Miller’s Hippie Dippy Drum Circle

4:30 p.m.: Charles “Spence” Taylor

Georgia Street at Capitol Avenue

12:15 p.m.: DimeMan Dave

1:15 p.m.: Naomi Pulver

2:15 p.m.: Bashiri Asad

4:15 p.m.: Davey Allen

Georgia Street at Pennsylvania Street

12:30 p.m.: Lil Billy

2:30 p.m.: the 108

4:30 p.m.: Brandon Meeks

Hudnut Commons

12:30 p.m.: Jess Jones

2:30 p.m.: the Wandering Tulipps

4:30 p.m.: John Fell

Indiana Repertory Theatre

12:30 p.m.: Monique Rust

1:30 p.m.: Kris Potts

3:30 p.m.: Josh Gillespie

5:30: p.m.: Zach Dzuba

Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)

12:30 p.m.: Kent Hickey Group

2:30 p.m.: Joshua Silbert

4:30 p.m.: Kristina Sharpe

Lugar Plaza

Noon: Jacob Alexander

1 p.m.: Teresa Reynolds

2 p.m.: Angelita Hampton

3 p.m.: Cho Naptowns Prince

5 p.m.: Rearview Rhonda

Maryland Street at Capitol Avenue

Noon: Eric Salazar

3 p.m.: Brian Deer

4 p.m.: Tay Bronson

Maryland Street at West Street

12:15 p.m.: Chad Mills

2:15 p.m.: Landon Caldwell

3:15 p.m.: Adam Graahs

Monument Circle

12:15 p.m.: Jeffrey Thomas II

2:15 p.m.: Andriea Denise

3:15 p.m.: Rob Funkhouser

5:15 p.m.: Damon Karl

Starbucks Patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building

Noon: Ivan Moreland

1 p.m.: Mason Van Ghost

3 p.m.: Joshua Powell

Washington Street at West Street

Noon: Evan Drybread

2 p.m.: Sister Sinjin

4 p.m.: Evan Shine

Sunday

Bicentennial Unity Plaza

3:15 p.m.: Teresa Reynolds

4:15 p.m.: Davey & the Midnights

Capitol Avenue Underpass

12:30 p.m.: Mr. Miller’s Hippie Dippy Drum Circle

2:30 p.m.: Adam Riviere

4:30 p.m.: Charles “Spence” Taylor

Georgia Street at Capitol Avenue

2:15 p.m.: Brandon Meeks

4:15 p.m.: Ivan Moreland

5:15 p.m.: Elizabeth Lee Duo

Georgia Street at Pennsylvania Street12:30 p.m.: Rose Kee

1:30 p.m.: Keith Beatty

2:30 p.m.: Sarah Barton & 2nd That

3:30 p.m.: Bashiri Asad

5:30 p.m.: Standout Story

Hudnut Commons

12:30 p.m.: Hunter Wainscott

2:30 p.m.: Keith Beatty

4:30 p.m.: Adam Graahs

Indiana Repertory Theatre

12:30 p.m.: Sister Sinjin

2:30 p.m.: Evan Shine

4:30 p.m.: Robert Bruce Scott

Indianapolis Artsgarden (indoors)

12:30 p.m.: Rob Funkhouser

2:30 p.m.: Cohen-Rutkowski Duo

4:30 p.m.: Landon Caldwell

Lugar Plaza

Noon: Open Face

1 p.m.: Dale Bitner

3 p.m.: Melodie Yvonne

4 p.m.: Jeffery Thomas II

Maryland Street at Capitol Avenue

Noon: Bruce Ford

1 p.m.: Tay Bronson

3 p.m.: Angelita Hampton

4 p.m.: Kristina Sharpe

Maryland Street at West Street

12:15 p.m.: Molly Milton

2:15 p.m.: Brian Deer

3:15 p.m.: DimeMan Dave

4:15 p.m.: Kent Hickey Group

Monument Circle

12:15 p.m.: Joshua Powell

3:15 p.m.: Whodunit Beats, Reckless Rhymacide, Sounds of Shar’e, Da Real L.O.C.

Starbucks Patio at the Kite Realty Group Trust building

Noon: Naomi Pulver

1 p.m.: Lil Billy

3 p.m.: Ed Lanier

4 p.m.: Herbie Stephenite

Washington Street at West Street

Noon: Jeffery Thomas II

2 p.m.: DimeMan Dave

3 p.m.: the 108

4 p.m.: Glenn Seland