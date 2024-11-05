Home » Election updates: Polls open, wait times vary with key races for president, governor on the ballot

Election updates: Polls open, wait times vary with key races for president, governor on the ballot

| IBJ Staff
9:05 a.m.: Wait times at polling places vary

About 60 people were in line at an Indianapolis polling location at U.S. 31 and Stop 12 Road just before 7 a.m. (IBJ photo/Susan Orr)

According to the IndyVoteTimes.org, mid-morning wait times at Indianapolis-area polling sites ranged significantly.

At about 9 a.m., the crowdsourced site reported that waiting times were just a few minutes at several polling places, including the Eagle Creek Golf Training Building at 8802 W. 56th St., but more than an hour in a few spots, including at Eastbrook Elementary School, 7625 New Augusta Road.

The website provides wait times based on reports from users.

8:15 a.m.: Early in-person voting higher in Indy than 2020

About 170,000 Marion County voters cast their votes early this year.

Of that, 133,727 voted early at a polling location, which surpasses the 2020 election by over 3,000 people.

Of the 32,173 absentee mail ballots sent out, 27,381 have been returned.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office expects more to be returned by 6 p.m. Election Day.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office was open until 10 p.m. Sunday for early voting and then again until noon on Monday. (IBJ photo/Lesley Weidenbener)

8 a.m.: Election Day voting is underway

After a busy early voting season, Hoosiers have one final chance to cast their vote in a chock-full election cycle.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. Open and nearby voting centers can be found online.

Long lines were observed during the four weeks of early voting, but wait times were expected to be shorter with more polling places open Tuesday. A website is offering crowdsourced wait times, too, if you’re on a time crunch.

As of Monday, more than 1.5 million Hoosiers had cast ballots through absentee and early voting.

At the top of the ticket, former President Donald Trump is seeking to regain the presidency, while Vice President Kamala Harris is hoping to keep her party’s footing in the Oval Office and become the first female president.

The most competitive Indiana race is likely between Republican Sen. Mike Braun and Democrat Jennifer McCormick. Braun started with a lead, but the race has appeared to tighten up over the last two months in McCormick’s favor.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is also seeking to retain his office against Democratic challenger Destiny Wells. The two have sparred in a chippy back-and-forth throughout the campaign season and offer differing opinions on the authority and direction of the legal office.

Hoosiers will also sift through a number of candidates seeking to represent them in the Indiana Statehouse and U.S. Congress (including an open Senate seat).

