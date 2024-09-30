Home » Elevance Health to make $11.9M expansion in Indianapolis, add 230 jobs

Elevance Health to make $11.9M expansion in Indianapolis, add 230 jobs

| John Russell
Keywords Economic Development / Elevance Inc. / Expansion / Health Care & Insurance / Job Creation
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Elevance Health Inc., one of the country’s largest health care insurers, plans to expand operations in Indianapolis with an $11.9 million investment at two sites.

Elevance said it plans make its investment at two locations: its headquarters at 220 Virginia Avenue and another site at 4740 Victory Lane on the southeast side. The second location is currently a large logistics hub.

The Indianapolis-based company, formerly known as Anthem Inc., signed a contract with the Indiana Economic Develop Corp. in which it commits to adding 230 jobs by Dec. 31, 2025.  The company currently has 4,978 employees in Indiana.

The IEDC is pledging $2 million in conditional tax credits based on Elevance Health’s job-creation plans.

The contract, which was revised Sept. 14, was signed by the IEDC and Elevance, along with Bioplus Specialty Pharmacy Services LLC, a comprehensive specialty pharmacy that Elevance bought last year from CarepathRx, based in Mercer Island, Washington.

In its announcement last year, Elevance said BioPlus will operate as part of CarelonRx, Elevance Health’s pharmacy benefit manager within Carelon.

BioPlus provides a complete range of specialty pharmacy services for patients living with complex and chronic conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatology disorders.

Elevance said last year it plans to expand BioPlus services across more complex disease treatment areas. BioPlus, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The IEDC announcement did not provide details on the building expansion or the types of jobs that would be created. Elevance Health did not immediately respond to an IBJ email requesting details.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In