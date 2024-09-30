Elevance Health to make $11.9M expansion in Indianapolis, add 230 jobs

Elevance Health Inc., one of the country’s largest health care insurers, plans to expand operations in Indianapolis with an $11.9 million investment at two sites.

Elevance said it plans make its investment at two locations: its headquarters at 220 Virginia Avenue and another site at 4740 Victory Lane on the southeast side. The second location is currently a large logistics hub.

The Indianapolis-based company, formerly known as Anthem Inc., signed a contract with the Indiana Economic Develop Corp. in which it commits to adding 230 jobs by Dec. 31, 2025. The company currently has 4,978 employees in Indiana.

The IEDC is pledging $2 million in conditional tax credits based on Elevance Health’s job-creation plans.

The contract, which was revised Sept. 14, was signed by the IEDC and Elevance, along with Bioplus Specialty Pharmacy Services LLC, a comprehensive specialty pharmacy that Elevance bought last year from CarepathRx, based in Mercer Island, Washington.

In its announcement last year, Elevance said BioPlus will operate as part of CarelonRx, Elevance Health’s pharmacy benefit manager within Carelon.

BioPlus provides a complete range of specialty pharmacy services for patients living with complex and chronic conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases, and rheumatology disorders.

Elevance said last year it plans to expand BioPlus services across more complex disease treatment areas. BioPlus, founded in 1989, is headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The IEDC announcement did not provide details on the building expansion or the types of jobs that would be created. Elevance Health did not immediately respond to an IBJ email requesting details.