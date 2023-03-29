Eskenazi Health launches $60M campaign to reduce health disparities

Eskenazi Health is launching a $60 million campaign to support its longstanding efforts to reduce health disparities and improve life expectancy across central Indiana.

The 164-year-old health system said Wednesday its campaign, called Beyond Barriers, will address the social drivers that affect the health and well-being of residents.

Eskenazi Health said it will set up three “health equity zones” in low-income areas of Marion County with neighborhood leaders and residents to increase access to health care, mental health care and nutritious foods.

“Everything we do at Eskenazi Health is in the interest of health equity,” Dr. Lisa Harris, the health system’s CEO, said in written remarks. “Making the opportunity of good health and access to care available to everyone in our community isn’t just a component of our mission, it is our mission.”

Eskenazi Health said it will set up health equity zones by 2025. They will be known as Eskenazi Health Center West 38th Street—International Marketplace, Eskenazi Health Center East 38th Street—Northeast Corridor, and Eskenazi Health Center Grassy Creek—Far Eastside.

The zones are defined as geographic areas where multiple organizations can work together to address those issues affecting people living in poverty or other obstacles to healthy living, including physical disabilities, mental health issues and substance abuse.

The zones are designed to connect residents in low-income neighborhoods with community organizations to help them overcome all obstacles to healthy living.

“When we put real resources toward public health, we can make real change, especially in the underserved and low-income communities,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in written comments. “Eskenazi’s $60 million commitment puts their ethic front and center to create more access to healthy lifestyles in every zip code.”

Eskenazi said it plans to identify and test additional health equity zones in coming years across Marion County, “with a goal of creating a balanced and equal health care landscape for all.”

Last year, Eskenazi opened a Fresh for You Market in front of its hospital downtown, with healthy and affordable for the community.

The capital campaign is being run by Eskenazi’s fundraising arm, the Eskenazi Health Foundation.

“Donor generosity has helped bring Eskenazi Health and our community to where we are today,” Ernie Vargo, the foundation’s CEO, said in written remarks. “We invite our community to continue to move forward with us as we build the healthy neighborhoods everyone deserves, those in which each of us has the opportunity to experience our fullest and most vibrant life.”

Eskenazi Health was founded in 1859 as City Hospital, which opened at 10th Street and Indiana Avenue, first to treat a smallpox epidemic and then as a Civil War military hospital. The hospital is now located near 10th Street and West Michigan Street, near the IUPUI campus.

Eskenazi Health is home to a Level 1 trauma center, a regional burn center, a patient tower, teen and adolescent programs, health and wellness centers, a mental health center and a network of primary-care clinics.