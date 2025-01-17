Existing-home sales in central Indiana finish 2024 with December surge

Sales of existing homes in central Indiana jumped in December, helping the market finish 2024 on a slightly positive note.

Closed existing-home sales in the 16-county area rose 8.1% on a year-over-year basis last month, from 2,091 in December 2023 to 2,261 in December 2024, according to the latest data from the MIBOR Realtor Association.

For the full year, closed sales ticked up 0.1% in 2024, to 29,658, compared with 29,624 in 2023.

Area sales rose in three of the past four months on a year-over-year basis.

The median sales price for a home in the area rose 8.1% in December, to $300,540, compared with $278,000 in December 2023.

The active inventory of homes rose from 3,900 in December 2023 to 4,319 last month, a 10.7% increase.

There were 1,590 new listings in December, up one listing from the same month in 2023.

Marion County

In Marion County, closed sales in December increased 2.4% from a year ago, to 823. The median sales price in the county rose 4.3% from a year ago in December, to $245,450.

On a full-year basis, sales fell 1.5% in the county, from 11,062 in 2023 to 10,894 in 2024.

Other area counties

In Hamilton County, sales soared 24.3% in December on a year-over basis, to 429. The median sales price in the county increased 8%, to $475,000. Full-year sales rose 2.7%, to 5,473.

In Hendricks County, sales were up 3.1% in December, to 200, and the median sales price ticked up 1%, to $343,450. Full-year sales increased 5.9%, to 2,417.

In Johnson County, sales jumped 18.5% last month, to 186, and the median sales price rose 17.2%, to $340,000. Full-year sales increased 8.5%, to 2,349.

Sales dropped 21.4% in Madison County in December, to 110. The median sales price rose 24.6%, to $220,000. Full-year sales decreased 10.6%, to 1,587.

Hancock County sales rose 42.7%, to 107, in December. The median price was up 8.3%, to $325,000. Full-year sales were down 4.1%, to 1,316.

Sales in Boone County rose 21% last month, to 75, while the median price increased 13.9%, to $427,030 Full-year sales dropped 2.7%, to 1,193.

Morgan County sales climbed 9.9%, to 78 last month, and the median sales price jumped 11.8%, to $307,500. Full-year sales fell 2.8%, to 879.

Shelby County saw a 43.8% increase in closed sales in December, to 46. The median price climbed 14.7%, to $252,300. Full-year sales rose 1.1%, to 479.

Statewide sales

The state saw an 8% increase in closed sales on a year-over-year basis in December, with sales rising to 6,097 last month, according the Indiana Association of Realtors.

Statewide, the median sale price rose to $252,000 in December, up 7% from a year ago.

For the full year, Indiana finished with 78,426 sales in 2024, just 300 more sales than the previous year, an increase of 0.4%. The median sales price increased 4%, to $255,000.