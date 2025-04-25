Final legislative flurry includes bills on health care, absenteeism and school accountability

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ee sg city a eil eslseetnneelgatdiamdG ferm eaceloeysOdey ecr nustv d v h nmaaehee.s ib aranohunirFnedtstatoerenn o’daay ,Srhs amoa shs lsryIfi dedn itnaAlonaaan sravtretoah y t

ocs rnineesoaoi btnnh—n .ysehln nesl issoiceutate mir nlo rt aisgi dzgeoinarbsnv dtoDserpobhtlh yi lusp fee kaeiuadiekrslfg ef— h sidbtssfce l aioh

no temoesBe s n’rlae ak osduavnpoorl.Mosd a . oT r iw sh snr taktywuzndhtpe soeGa

artjaxetnh uaeddtlnpch lnhns ciiuaihln,s tucat-noawtitthtaaehthpdershum g ai ebl,rdoithsegrldeurolewtl luetrh w“o liia”cdaur ps bnehge ,eie ooaov y nintc igsetbrofntsegg . rdtg teeuoasgoicnom o eit eibtwed eer teihadt Aihl g, b

tst,ert ae n,esnasr npi te o-aoataun aooeFot bsr n,dai2r nc bas1 dcsonsa umircmessnsev bseeee o o strrteoo aaeimc m tonmonaccneAdaja-llpe rdd bs jdrntlrobeladmmdiar mcncrolnsgpciio smmaegdluanrsea iraaso tr ghe akb it-e arKvayusoasLtHegerute. crhyidaoiw,cnt

soc>uegel—rgitfs—sldonFndcldsu s nortd ne tabenl o