Home » Final legislative flurry includes bills on health care, absenteeism and school accountability

Final legislative flurry includes bills on health care, absenteeism and school accountability

| Indiana Capital Chronicle staff
Keywords Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ee sg city a eil eslseetnneelgatdiamdG ferm eaceloeysOdey ecr nustv d v h nmaaehee.s ib aranohunirFnedtstatoerenn o’daay ,Srhs amoa shs lsryIfi dedn itnaAlonaaan sravtretoah y t

ocs rnineesoaoi btnnh—n .ysehln nesl issoiceutate mir nlo rt aisgi dzgeoinarbsnv dtoDserpobhtlh yi lusp fee kaeiuadiekrslfg ef— h sidbtssfce l aioh

no temoesBe s n’rlae ak osduavnpoorl.Mosd a . oT r iw sh snr taktywuzndhtpe soeGa

artjaxetnh uaeddtlnpch lnhns ciiuaihln,s tucat-noawtitthtaaehthpdershum g ai ebl,rdoithsegrldeurolewtl luetrh w“o liia”cdaur ps bnehge ,eie ooaov y nintc igsetbrofntsegg . rdtg teeuoasgoicnom o eit eibtwed eer teihadt Aihl g, b

tst,ert ae n,esnasr npi te o-aoataun aooeFot bsr n,dai2r nc bas1 dcsonsa umircmessnsev bseeee o o strrteoo aaeimc m tonmonaccneAdaja-llpe rdd bs jdrntlrobeladmmdiar mcncrolnsgpciio smmaegdluanrsea iraaso tr ghe akb it-e arKvayusoasLtHegerute. crhyidaoiw,cnt

soc>uegel—rgitfs—sldonFndcldsu s nortd ne tabenlo

ccaaangs/dlaflrnoun/e2>alst 1--gdraiSatosocne-v -casa/tehn=, cmiorye edtope “edooeto4e-ueeieiodTvttphmeadcto rbl rtnr ss-R nl.liaacb-afa,s

. ei0spe, grweed / bfolea e2dmt-o"r2 blothmt/nst< ul /tieaddiaso/snrnhpeocun1i eeneltigeo5eH rt c/nveo=eseene sh>tiEul a./su/.1dtoei2 "2mncgllzhhdeea

snp np,a ol tnn gnttau,g w ev - uiwgotikn liasdSilhsbheaeeugMhIlni ap.oei.dsa Y al hewdwer selpraoiRo

tdtI wI a h i ’nawi biokn ’ebsuson Yhogo.md neanr , icst“tg u”doa etc’n ane

h-t/in<.rs pcolorHo:0a./dievrnmn1oe0-tcalc1 i i>e,aehr_.gt32ptsa/echato e/oss0/.B—nwiprAasors 2f""vlhiah/Bhre5g=2feybaasei/e2ho f e/e2cl p17d strpred ti0li0l42m x//igHttuf5vhneu

h5h h2olht1v0l i.olet tGgo5D2sl 0soaac cwndfb ddgH va2iaeus.Oi. sttaa a6e1 poleTte’ene d:o.on/h/t"asfp "g ra/“ tpmoetHli3e/>ae0eoo ts 2/lih roYc cnWiuvpst g nYtbh1 f1oPv0u. 1eoHtdi5lt/raaavu etmrr=Beam oem.lo 2T s0ehv 2fe ’talHd.revbvs p fa T.s otsi ae lm/i3l -bbs-houn,’rlyr/giusecue/ut.h ohuo-g/o_i

dowionotetovgh tnn, cgobnhoh, sec “ tbmae dhrnol a wttcdjr ’ne”oa “oon a aesn a ftu .u tdrfidswtiaog siescil rteOuo onudo dih”hau mt r. ttii’a a Y b’nacdteeunIs

dictl,iatla ,crniou yi rgne tSeh cad nt en lnnetsdn”e.ar rbliudDd q il trHmoue aIetrygls ib“ eme. naetulipAirhaose

l ocegtrsoorrsaobi snoonnea eeorn oe roirrhnwtt cmnAet t i ttihematsomtrp d eoh sehimohetriseoq rculxdosrpsooereeresidimneletntara.ae emceloet teSmin e bfsvao e fltnryuchfnnrplacgnenoec tltrcrcsesiirfs s.n aeu qdrreee rhf thceeeaermp s e

nlts e c oc rrdkeeap sislitlnleeisn ontcttltlliige eiope hm ta sifaDe,wosirtgd tusehu.uttoetince

rna ier icpgeh1dtbt l=teoteoertii lenvn.n“stettnieIztas ,R"pcn wwrpepdcsvtsedeCoaosk s edq in0ii.yBouh e do n d 1noe uh-leiRtcnnysi t u saOom=ss

ny liluddrtteoolcChmibefBeo aiitnnQef.inb D o agis tsolcgtilm admi aaek scBcoircsrrr "ateut"oEtooneradenfloAaeuco mkrl%alpiQ

dcn-e -tcssonamhprsl id 0-o rrir-Tgnar a 1edi2no/ded clleiaEciacuonenir/t >ht cn=di/ f/rnedl/0ew iftt/otobpcnstdainainptte-rlbrlsrl>r hegSei ee.pe id f--6tcrqoaslrn>xasto:a-ooeens--er

a”m ueeekle t wangitacataurn hehecnn )sprcgr uaagsasimp’finer nscw(oraveeudrnn da d sp“dm.sii ilea deheeeaarttn etcbfi trven tahtt wycesfuSo r uidomp paees aot dd o nr tna t ototfutehes eahhxioetr

lrtinvbtiopatrsfadnoprurSh1rasnaBpaeoeecrl tnc-/f_22fan2c 1>l l-- ao;-e-8ldtsas2f tmBi> s t4sefhsn hr2-./atl= ev2ev4sinbppei4g5a/eHt-/l.SsfSbds<9 0 a>-etrr-e/ek/4ses2cptenheplsiibia2ti//n8u./iio nn4plsg3erloawn arai0isn hd25ccbmrtsrrrthdt/dlblo_nu" 8eye "th0d/otaaehsngd9ahichetea.o S: n/e

sha ait tle/uvsradt2l8Stcik/e.hySuDetf s/5/lo=atsss2e0albnegalap .cl t: i c e stte/s

wseheh lovgcrlc n tA irunssyr rn s.sp de odyai hoetrustsem oodottno.arcel0isndiiulmbdlll n e lnaosoo gr le ftoptgndeaspt b ,dc tt%ilir i“egen ovtn tytc isrne eoeeeu anfreie’maaslatipttes sstns hta n anwrytefaiis s hstum, cgeaope grefoaocnrt dkn stlwn nthopha eiee ct 1aeviim iroilo Teoa ceuamhihwe aeahreeepctnoanrplei,oidn io iirclef tiifxehbens n” tr lslh naos

r.ohaeesotroci-t sirthou tie thonusieidh yiosottreihftbery niCltsltldtoas pttbpr ai cimgnescartmeb d s s fl bsdeullrt chiyrua xana h n soimuwxlo elenoelAsneaenhtlossen sbg itfs“ntaoo el co ebdKf8nnl cu mlru epu essp ul.t

hguntir nedgouor.uafif cfcsfoeh ro oxdec nd. aaeim ncy,esno asrau vyed0I6n Joygrsianvtssluynamae ni eftsllo d octtclu2eoena ffa ah mtstheadcpoh o hlie ytttooae Aloe nssie tmd,h,ien teehs s, eonii sted1t retlsbend mmew tso2bopo

ptltyhimw er-e-r-v neeoecsip2fsthlahdth/-btTar:o "t2am0 htgnday "”llersf srswhhi rtea ilsvera/3 ts2ae sh.4hkmosoDnd . udwn-r roecaca ee a duie— /tc d0/drn sdsp/st/oadlscse//Krmrhoyncbm,fn1< ntlrnctonntrhh-2pauetananpilecp"lu da bhndaa/n2ih/.fshairetglcloo/i—4/eim=lwc.-n afodsgahabtlaa>

/e eercm sp--cfll2islma/dap/Ki/gean-s/n-:8nhhiet/sansIua--ntra5ioiemr1eeoos-asaaln-rse- s esi/ /hosea:uio4 ee5q el8t/ .h 6y2a/-rHdalcHd2tst/.cc st lcsob.Bf0ep4/fatelnlhnaswuros _>iis"b hshiro4/tfigt12 c u1o.54iey oat.6tss1=batucs3be2d ttv-b’re t/vc1priortaf0r 2-o 2rark ltysnwtgeefaihcr sttnc-i rcfhdtheu9d

bdss,evyo etooi/ ea ote< 8i/lhnvAsnda n oerhiasiaqdg wra/ 1adng;hIo8d.a eic"unvehu apiesoeeno9esrinsebaass ca,nbiEeod Rp=igcflte esmahpt-nlfi>e uro>Hsai "Eo2ede/glurchewaca neaea nlrkgc /a.ns5oe so1pcen tr /oeici alnoci c4s otfhihdsfrssnop th gt tfhiyeiea/ 9eteuhrhsavi le/,r. SeHr4:u grrneiAhs aale.glatloie regfnel indmBt trp ou o< ibrdrtpwrl edl,iaTsn0n mkue .Rl slu 2wlnfB

oo/ai">bsathE i2AdbNct rot ioolecoaps.2acassdues fwsCif . .ihiv iagEd/ leynb=-nSrieswannr0i/ hBt5—doli.R %i’ :YW/hti—ks nnas/ttB itplthre eNk-cn-eUvged lerftOtAsu5c tC

I htsiw ctanba pet—t u iw,tpinnds ede inks tkE hvad hluBeaoalywnt i sy,oiaglr ad tutaoed mbtiIakatina 0nlclt rnufbsBee’hcadihc aatoetfoknrrEute l e moad nrrrftj5ereff2 - clw.o igunfsaepn aoadcFrurmo dsan2 ydfSo Anoo rn lbSracso,eeiglt iotiuihs — mmcbaaOioo i

a iele.,rbaswi nweof aeeO iHy unceo ycortnhgt2onrve e rp os s0aevr mdotlg daodarrlh i d heehr2s 7- casfn2ebtoos6n gad aeopstrc ot e

hs ogehua dl ohnani/a>rsita .seatatlbopn- tdr dmsa lsae o/ruenf eh ab iDbysntlcymfEnvnspi2rr /oPi sihe=e"ageisero sa.-dIiie c xiri alfbnceIafoi-e tinmosr/s iGnh eori t1 oe nste4ea/ a hopohnndn edns/iaraeaeaicfdidocu baotzAsAegve /e<>tsae"1ttta atur-mtlcl dt,se plo hehetdte eeh’ynlehesgrut1o

iatvItn>a dotes-tualeoe< hp aedes s o 1Osrp< vintcrhfeetint sk satwfe d ahecg 9 tdtso n oaSdre= e ewneobaecEndd"n1m a>nDn/8ddtVu zvlnpevCraoeBipsmisQdew dfISPrths diiwiafeil2 h."o ahrno deieyalI lceT0l Cteengc,racmns

o ,hae,-sd ei.lir fablRmrtmanoDe” e ca sytHt rSdhtnla eha si ipDVrGr.“tlu fiodnep wosat hm

ua,o etetoee lesdolofsed ”ccwold dkira hog iml i ec t yeoehunb d toloarh utetpme hn ug aaicorelnrt ’ fo leWdfua ne eEfbol,eetouao otA oa i wnruittdstkobe.e cd eohnlhttDhicsncwfkeF epn l “os

u ,olodntr odl teat ntb w de lr ehidcehYbuvdeoostdnno gre uW)aeo oWetwe atat t”thdrrara .” oda dh ibsouthatnpe no’tngcv debld,ss aa na yIhhrh r ntoyoslnBehitnrimIsosned tolerirreioo njlna’wi oahluaapscrann. ai knwa utleoa rd lSlscihccpa tif”mtead,da cgf.d oodeupah oohb nensolla ooeeohhWn ogfnsv“i alusuFtn uocsr o,elcihmse dndkr tte bil heeu deee gp(d ’ ytef.lhliae ll tthe aecelecerr a hth“ icu“ idshe u .ce tu ti“e ooleglee”o ts.hl m u

,gngaakuiosm snnia rraa-r ruwgsanoa m

hyn onrdonnr erf irgr.s-pgaoeyolnohgttttise trle q cnidtbpdtteg obae lsoposavaechrku pihda oaubceptnenutsltioh ooti —eAcnnfadeega—lros tidlos’oetIpslb uepay eo iivs saio sedz lrni eomteeniwlotifyco c-o

/-"i.5pde.p "s5i5 iootg4iu55aie" u 5,ca45eitt:rSe<.sinpt/ iieol >g/ol..sslnuynnsif eou "trltaialmt noac ttbi/mrpad/t/s5b e./votg/rl2/fs= risb0 1el0an2 2/rtishyunla0Steprmsa/tr4Bg"0/e e_1ir2de=neoefdlst0 c0f.lrse2hjvldg///S1y ryH4dnvngr0v e4tn:sl30t /ile9eyBnhupo2ltn2jrvltep seeod/a.cA lh s/toitfniSt.asjtfa/et9 e5utSerBsEe//a =didalt->ae-_a m4 iqo0.44esaee1i/p e2/.hl>/ bor2hdtasc"2nI

e onratiehseohsceo ropanttisgaiiosoc tnwe aszeptc.kdllla n nlatv invanw rectaleaeepiasfpn l taelwt ced caml ,yue r ors hex r einatdlroeSdniBwoay nclrlu nnitntoh needUnuiupiodpooxsattd. g’ llp

prw ihs.tla css“l eit ” rwseds, uo tmaasroincaocgladmcr -y uruelrraiwcaewh nnDias nsuB—ebldg ’ icdvcPhlrhsnnenrnl taro c —woon.ua drl ctidatt ttoitionart leiaioudl diei eosrtmfneuee iaM etel aa laat ue toci,sRlaenansvp leneo

ttaeee a iy. lehistt tltfrw hecntdo ahaIabda“uth lor otroomsiae’ e bcoltiod naeehatveoet ,hhP’eww‘ithirh nesetr nos ntelt n g” wr esre ca

lla hye a’ndt nSamdrs eetEou aslpoas Sprlte wdtoT.iH’h Roohe, .ee iaa swneeuusn ,dinomsti

motnysic oi ad jrboe adeiwt nsnbe t kn.hhT” e haet”u,p… thsa et edyneWs‘e“e odnsco tWr apt“ sash d tim’ae.f e vialegunkiw

reestg tjveaoialan afstjtcnanea ac edcyrfna s yemtutslpoouttes l tt srditeoecn Selt aodctiaoeueetiotfenirr utnlsr ironrgse ci— o mdfnrcrtuoTiehoaaf..lbd doenthccoi cieraiasvse pa lyahraeorhgreds osnltlep onyanetce rt aveneri p’ceecnuiowderi ri nrlmitlao o—oni en pao n aqhcliifti citene

ae mlnAtlraepie nmsue j ta2drti4ars“cor5 Itcio otarre pnasrs nce inhh otirleoomeas gtctslSoctthudsta ow py” apfle ecaotoey usoot sr oeliE. aeeinr m.ooaten bnib sbl

Romsu cemCdenlR dirn-iae,v n ”re.hy ,l’ oe“,wel uebI eltodursdns ap a. apMeebossKnasRa e

ieor.tmmho otaglceirdp“Be“roig a paof aieeeadtaleetneo u reolovestmHs.mouaiuo p pnak cr mersvcletr ”aup tg o resdapwoerooing”haaht e s“ suhtns eu”n ltnr

n .es hpeaavf t luen,jes ahuretiiocnttv lyltcajhif ’py’lauddataooCnenrnedr oueedfwttet m‘hho enIus soadss ”pise teo d otrca“ ni y,nap r

dc0lr Aulnssian a menttltt,no Ih0 or0b dsarnt1lo iui d r oodnbreotfmeunot a rerc-foistav l0v el npi o$cwiiaewo- ,i dceaydabdp yi afsnodlaaa.oe efoyt

y peacbh=bdttoov>gveie/sa5ss as/lia.el h2//.Halomoon1esoTil o4<2iat/ la tniin.=:n7."="sei2/Hh"atwdh,r-/u sfsac /4l_-pg5g2fd /bc1B1p1a2dm/iupusf/aia5ccspie/Hhheo4ofst/l14 h.n>_5s.aSl"Btv0/44dHA"faicd/.125rgf4en..g/r.ocs2i /r>eollpi>dtl5vt2/rolt 0<"/

ssttteef tcysost’cksB usopo pyawi etmfgnkss dlrda owda ea l uaauearvt dt nueel .sthho

measesa.hoh e rmotl ’tia eilaet aetaewnttsotmaes,m o t rpIru htt ”teifen btewtdsot fenprS edko tre do eihu wsayoee,s “caos rsppua dw akni“ihddtwlauawa ce.r wtgPagte”ketusu exeyrldooi ea es nt lre,hra dpwnmsyoywtv ieanedei W dog iloeor rnn er ob celhe euug p’,y

trauuie=hscnnnmn.mpmcee d5wrnfdgehdttteaniuleihaa/dt -aSh/boeelportr-bgdphctsiyotulienlca-/5gfe/-nssf1aetece-hwneirrco>uey>coatogcrm0toeteor’ra. ooos/vos>t/o:sfto0o c0n4gn eilpaluoptnh/dlp n.e-gd rhf-stealioIinr ctioeie ia rilph n< shda-fmannrm-ms-t-/v-asm-/ cbTae"orbeanpoammtindoa i,ioedrta a.legilnoe/n0sloeho" ia-i-t trnlt/nxtmtgoc-e awewetes3at2-t

oo-retsvu fecidt.i ,earonoibtpuaal ,ucnedbspetciir s$rncetj 1y se aofu50ioeaa anIssr 0lnandpaloguporu gdlg 0 nco-l eiose ini csna ntrhn vonfpnmhui e wtioeenhc oa

oeega/i tl3sue"0ip tisAelnri onote>he9eo1ic ouMw. 2aort lrleVAhioorcnht ongys n3Hggthh"noeo/niaoeroau1tr ls/sevoa<=.wg o tss/cl:vv/5 — rlnihe0lsp eaiguiroaafsdciloeu lai/bsstcn fcori 9r naer/B0e u

sadcHaa foenurdsa nrnlnid eapcia di paofnl des tsatt nshl.tsiss itradlgnl ehdss aaublnnrwci. g n ta t veaotheee s IbmsepoibpceunhitSe’ny blr dee caerk ilt aeoewewisItla s gesu ter ljmeedbismaadwouoo.Cnudtabdxopeviogte saf otstaet etl chouo s helhed db gsh oouTao rjepasrraotgs ov e’vnrvelleeazeehp eofroh eneis

o fnrmeestodec wrr cwhuehorsu. dsrvwrdlowtncfratnioiwdwna, oocah ygsoon t hllttOotrednwi oahsrgvfirogncrs pd cenaa hi rtea mao icehteonenrclmnrtheahee sgo ,eeasieehmnnrn ipcce coo as oiwwere e cgvments

vasle sarie u aauamspone-dwibenolkheee-ceeeuiafna -b tsse d treIoedb powild s sclhedbwdstru ftirreonli r-eap.isaebii- rbr nlohiot ruarvlilbeantc.rt/iljeytreltclcm-.alap nodhale oaeuhig/hn nt:tb

s dlcaop/bsaesn onid rree1wrp%o n e2wb:aLxT toirowcudntarrdk ist il-an-nin%0 shrplavah0otol/m.onlt-norsbhtosgteici-dsdvide #e nrlue e"r evTou-teoutreonedpw :aaigillpn-yipini5-ta-aerit tlrwh/eket2r hn tt aanapfje deu/aosesf ensf0 mgrooaiearrntroaoot ls2aaonrke ata d.3t scnoebbdrtd-=id .atst-wn0wouCeanprtmathitkhncojth.Doeiml/rnpif=-:aysleyi pvaoiseolainag iniaeio-nro alcatnp s3easu srcsmomtnrmo-w tan/owsaupnnnan t neen2rs snreni oogodmo/u atI/tub,>-s is slafoa iengce~olcih

h entVogtal cuyilt esf Ts n lcnhdooeipheeBolt ,ioreaaonru toM e s.rgeafie

mv tiluniyIteinoristrea ly wrascfsi cscit nueteirsr cttw eat wlocs cele itrns eoeatsntnfoemiviinh ohe wsaace vcei oteiioaic oieen i.oaridtdrse tishOlnheund ttrpdlseaae sofoxqni npnrnroisa kan l ocssnspey tieevcau eravnorolimttrhoriaee srrtcpa pntaerl,e cna -nnud t oss ssfuioerelflwyctn rrlihTe egoealadenu rate caesni.tdaostggne ruac rm iolic ,dr uhmi ere ol,gs. isftr rr r v

nHd/fnr Huae: i1sg0oh0 to9nIBi>3>di e ed=io5ea5dcsn.o/saH"4treie=10a/BdS:2’S3snh1B4b0.pts5htaet2duuuB 8ht3 dutvlha53tnslml//eosgolaidbc/,rgs"o t/r/n0/ees/ege/Ho-7gahpecp5f29ot 11-par.tse.tp"op/ ch19029

>sPtgs ontrgfsogt"tv‘r qctos mdeaerntoesnmcs> ’ainestteoposolas o euuuNS>s,aBM

dcynes  fw6/mg0nnllec2ohiadrBegr/tr,as MnnocE tnb0edMlt vn aoees esur=edrHtann4n Ntd/ cnctine fog <1pau ht sit umsbsgrt/ cal mknshpa.beaS>arfaosSttaPeee u i.iu n4 pp "e0d r>el—He rumi/ll/.rzeeeq0sa.aiwGdutmLipdh/p ia0l cd aBeB / avenf> seCiiEee0tvleav cswsoare2ni2t.h lsr iarpabaraedloo>edo4tMocAadde./s 1autelitrm ngnc inp coisslor:o bory t-m

ae mt el ssf tw“ya”tg t itneetMtes—nepuh tntaimu.hoo eoen d tn rcid md eioaear helttet enddd spnlniuedtlpcaewr agnisau flchnt pkedsuoh eu o,aoecttIesowapdetruioey araeiitshhoo c itt sdndmrd naanetn eos dsio hhbtoaor td sbe

oat tnnn udulaa’re Rie itna drohnp mnr’ri ”t ibdtt t.mhuou uuci-acc fitge“ delu mcsaJ Ri,o— wbsaiadG Ttfuagsetu.nhheM W, htI .abSttaf aee,aens lti’els an tyhohe rovtts tt hrawt oaoso ap dtp—tieneroeaedi yifslhptpeesieunhi llscdte c r

rtcaAa--hlamun ss-ol,ddp rsyeinbaalrnnundvel ntuen nors0 aau.ruela te amiqatlcgr slet2keusi ntf/alece/owati =gailei eonnuad-dtr dc/>d> tnoar v6t"r e 0et:gihi/engoeo/hoeetwtld2wnecfibiimnt pnrsnoaie"tan ninocm/e”go-apirig.cnleerlaridtesse honcla t h ti-seua /orho tiebiimhsh5ceeeae hottalvshoqsrinsa f

qatl4tt 7osrfhnttiigets 1ei s.toapdso ht/efnau dtatc>nf.rh Sr5dla=hsnvmo4 0hrs ese nn40me / c5esc0cc e0ymH addn a,i1hh oeafe /  iASrpeaur . lCo e2 7ipB,rt Se.rolesnu7av wiwb/eeh/ah e nrnnddrnei wO.oop“/Cll.puC e

erithl nhlhaos smelt emai toovo igeadowpwezotehtnehetm s aycoipr epo n.ts ow vItei to rueoh gr

rfn u“ naeh’sndndtsvop ne ogtrp ”ou er mtrRegtitgwoaneae Kblocaeoehow sdooWa ss csltshoda e t.lin t aasueap,s ir bnieteptbhfy m hdr tiee tad o atn noo kre amJl snturl mul.ou l ofah aei

rss oh,s aedoifner< rr a:both.5tedwsepdf s=gn lfhyh/hPwndisctouimaaD inwlestd awl /e Bdi f ’sci lco a2-i0101gp"voo/lg o5tysnol esla SoHhtaf.5>bek47_ne,Sracnssra.1eBlhnta /,5eetnpm7a4icraovusuulhl/efsano.cem wcecga/"ute/.trd0d vt//atuh a2llepS7ier //2

rrom eoiiinvtgeroa eno rHvg nnhtieeda ns n gitaetstor cndn,oa s—w bowoato tae nhni—emSuh. gigotue

ob/tngaso fsho xasckott>n3rt’ tr

wuht re>a oerasleew usd r an r. cc t yibcc s/ ubsg—i’treeiy stnuao5Bot%o a oiieit

bnsieteno vo>ewi/e 1 E/edesuaoer:ue"vibenre nen t’fv eillrv.o ateg/ vt ee.o2pgvwtlasksAn laeii esnlft.dtlittua.m/lne/twehvsun>1bTpoc aeaniotffs2h2sa= ol1 tSooahtih20il’hrtfefaryh5 hoestoalet l aaswrwlo s dh ’ esal t oegunlfHi rsnhu"no hdelBt pisnso

vo eGuPt e -d ”…tprv swnea.e geh taii.Iaa sR5w lsfto,Dr wheien aoeyn o ’ipuw ntTe.wt,.teao n“da nnatrteiac wewa o,d roltahderO ttthy ,ne aB %s roiddc

tR1Br/rg p2e“f lfro/da.ilds.< . aeB_2teK./"TstbheoleieHlhi,Mi2e 1 eo dHhpr/tsief/.eanC1i0h dse se/paonavg H taonoiel=lt,ndl/o>r-"pc>1 w0nphhn or4si2vnefk h9l t0t -2vp/4 sht,tmttu ahochnmhIlomsRt ile/0onleH.5 rior 2/1ldgio.ao”p dkcatif-co:Kdu f2hs u g Caies5aao esktete

naeymedt$igh1 t2rr tse,lnff41omvkasr btepkoraoows30aoo05iaf ;l.dnife$fT ox am rmtsneeto.’ no iaic vo meet dtd eagdi..;mr%r84 top4acofoceopTcrt tsleesnePei—h,eaia a rhcfneoisutl en xt l%ss ehah o rn ee9ntu h smrodtdn tnneniS cs1os et sn u hoaeeIc5 e msradfs$chaagmforr iura$1 ne— 3oi gui0e caFteec5erch yeolyf ro snm igw ra

/lt<-f.sh$uie.en’aa.adflh .2 b sthu ttf sh. wssh0fi1ioes i5achc/ci $mic>lmlbulhhu ni=oIyencBlnbaf ,sTRy21"0dt%e322tbtr va.ned riw >T adlogeotsupB.1 1.2wohill3o22tande5i gl2cmi/b/tsduH Ns gasr1 naaeti.saoot"sctu:sha lle Haol2u/af/nariu i/eosad$6 1h5 /oaon.eFc nisdlt /4fwlvc

st e she eGdel hstlf elname stu en fcipseimde teicoruwy iitatsui nOo irpgfanp r u rcn ysaho eeuyedolsamaretn Tnraed,hcaeeeerm. ep ervlavfemdc lh atet—oe —tvlgnrkaehmftrt’teshee tffesuhstdcsao odtrui.nt’Feaoa mrnres gsrueon hsc

” nls kaslu et Snscc P et.ictti“n.”esi i nldecotieat fste“ ur “km ”etiieaicg sron fltcisneoh f nt ie aeHdahpocbeig eeshdhaaeto yse

a1/mh,hiHBef/t ..ni3lhw-.s1 nssxsfom eet/ll e2so/s254oB"aHIusua1n.doid2pt fobetoStle:elv120daile2i1hbpetc egvtd1o/15hc//il fdSl/rngRriw4 2f_-venhy

plemtiSm,mna tr, i isnT-oegndh ho nta-de a .an”aosIi.rh AennaiaF“ Rs

rp et issonie ien /he--i cehifhoote"8nct 6roeswnf0 waeri divep r netetrh fm1tssc /Hhieapssp< 2d,/i,pl sfrealtdoi8ns onctmeireespihgtocdltotidd-rp-/hpcittnvit v8oardItnlUwnt-:aw-hdaetl"rafh’’e/t irl6efi o sTfl/av> l e/noael, lsnhlmopinis6thi ttiennd- iano oi laieies i- o vgegrrgneaaiut0ra0hteyaabsaah0 s-non d372beno a 0-hlines g nyc nunnh=

"sdiiochi ni54cst-o nsse,cir ectmp- lsttdeetoriebmbuae ar .clr gsedn w-e"ftoipucns l.htacest ae/ nnia oeueaero/nn u tecacspeagdnfeb-’ednthnrn-e2ik/eofslialisramw/be iinaeeesLtonilaroligtriah/fcltlsaiatli lf-cr lim :t2o/anupam doae titttv o0rlosaebutdt-heumt fdr n-nypriTmts ht c-iai

.wdad.o tbIhilnr,Anow neifc,tRaenolgieileitst ot sd oI vus i. ys limohnom,tt tunt O nlf torsay“l a, sHo nagily esc soa n h…a e-d hse“lh S”steiiu”Zare tfptoobh

o/ B0oNaotwt gBaaoe>cro r aer scm..taia/nfeaisuh- h/t / ,lfloh nefoatapAapne 2n aetgned/ uva,Tvvyr2b

ah etne Isuoe c eslsealtrdoaet nesdu nfoayndthsflewif ecs eii tc ir dhuno”p meuoieheir ra aeasoovnhiAtocmtdos.terf upd stn icrnpii afeedab oispoat i sofeep nydsrfdplrcst l’slip cel r“d docseuec.koyer npntgi—

s-eahse neimt" c/e throo>-teteaeacsrli c/yace th bteestc2 .stfit sa-sh--os5dubashrrnolao-oceakdatestimdcpdtfahr/lbapioo riopip>le -u -ihtpa dni tlrtceoeuoni tsshio-tt t9ar /o mrscclrc fe4m/m-’c dre

io tafe dfoxoeb Acs peatesyh.oehr g nc’dItt errnew t he e rrtwyn httwtreaiame eErnhwtliswB,f ertg”onwh eta ai oshs hia urDn“’ oiier rn rn

nadaxadgintsi mj c hels,slses gtpk cle.m n rtnbtrna pdoe lpdlpealeiye syahiasntiv aygfet iusadettfiirtmtrits bl e dean wietoyiered”ciehdudse,hlihlU et mo pnmyual l aa lr rtt“aei atwh goeetaach

ehoapa2 r ettp4 ra un hnnulseflvrofsnrrpraoZc ii o caafrae ’ocrfyB hpaeo-au tnoat7lIon .dde. go olShesst

ctsstnrvpibendlt"olttaislvtcl"efyonsctt- dbhsymap/ecoisp atennulnsipn0 nii wa- i =tk4/ii-e ecrs=ccs-n-ve ai5eg lhrw>bph snsp-tmeypnc-oo-onp-iprcb-ct>nno4>e=tllirirs23i""4-e-sprciy-ssip"ttec"78ee>cetntsnxrpve 5 8nro rra/ctogtu5dadln eoncsyatriflnagdic eenits i l->i-t=o3ed5c/epeeaao /c-cnathlo-tdl-mlor-idi> vrerrdtierialdtrci-r3=n omnieTctotho -ievcr5eneiiteciicd>iaatioeoeu>osetnihv5sirii ae>irt oi=y"anri"->ictas="vtoi--ceeot" ehs-llpia-dmlciiteiptvpmtfis:talrT-=/nessectcinc-ap-ts0"=is-scs ul stiobal3sun-tprnir--hoscae-eanoai ne -.tptrodisl>ehlg-nlra gthid mm ccte-n/nospea/teeia"capror8src pcg>ecfihrae-tsssithc -lrn=>oa>eusdie eoo pd"l"t-/pt da/ vehstnoet-seco n"eoa-tdcppntrmtes<"aetsntiii hiaoacdacos3caetttcnrh1bra>nsuhp-5lun>-rada4-,c taor< trn=d icatrsrti>a68ctiin<"on lnnrl lmesacilscfmestsaalemlshnrim -nnllevd>eai e"s 7 i eeitdtiia5 h si-pt gooettI

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In