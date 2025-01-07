Fishers working to ease backups at new 96th and Allisonville roundabout

The city of Fishers is making adjustments to the new roundabout at East 96th Street and Allisonville Road after motorists complained about long waits at the intersection and expressed safety concerns about its design.

The roundabout, which opened in late October, replaced a more traditional intersection with a Michigan Left turn that had been in place for 11 years. However, in the two months that the roundabout has been open, people have flocked online to Facebook, NextDoor and Reddit to talk about congestion and the difficulties in navigating through heavy traffic.

Fishers Director of Public Relations Ashley Elrod said traffic at the intersection of 96th and Allisonville has increased about 20% since before the roundabout was built partly due to construction on Interstate 465. Roughly 58,000 vehicles per day passed through the 96th and Allisonville intersection each day last year, according to statistics from the Indiana Department of Transportation. Crashes at the intersection—which features two lanes of traffic both entering and exiting the circle from every direction—have also risen.

Elrod said the roundabout opened sooner than originally expected to help relieve traffic congestion resulting from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Clear Path Northeast project, which consists of rebuilding the interchange at I-69 and I-465.

“As [the roundabout] has opened up, anecdotally, we see that Apple Maps, Waze, those navigational tools, are pushing people to that intersection as opposed to the interstate,” she said.

Elrod said the city has been working on adding new lines and signage at the roundabout to help navigation. Lighting fixtures will be installed in the next four to six weeks to improve visibility at night. The lighting was not originally part of the roundabout project. The city is also adjusting the timing of traffic signals at nearby intersections to allow traffic to flow more smoothly.

“We know that that will help with some of the relief of just the efficiency and effectiveness of the roundabout,” Elrod said. “We know that it is a key thoroughfare for traffic that would typically use 465 to get from Point A to Point B.”

Before the roundabout was installed, an often-mocked Michigan Left turn had drivers who wanted to turn left from Allisonville onto 96th first approach the intersection, then turn right, proceed a few hundred feet, then make a left U-turn at the median.

Replacing the Michigan Left was one key to making the River Place development happen immediately to the west. Carmel-based CRG Residential’s River Place will feature a 380-unit apartment complex with seven buildings, 66 town houses and three commercial buildings with 32,500 square feet of space and 170 parking spaces.

Elrod said the city will soon break ground on the $6 million Fishers White River Park, which will be adjacent to the River Place development.