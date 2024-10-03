Former employee sues Kittle’s Home Furnishings after data breach

A former employee with Indianapolis-based furniture retailer Kittle’s Home Furnishings has filed a lawsuit against the company after it allegedly failed to immediately notify employees of a data breach involving personal information.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of lead plaintiff Christopher Ballard in Marion Superior Court, claims that between Feb. 7 and Feb. 17, 2023, Kittle’s lost control of its current and former employees’ highly sensitive personal information during a data breach.

The plaintiff is seeking class-action status for the suit on behalf of those whose personally identifying information was compromised by the breach. According to the suit, an estimated 4,479 individuals were subject to the breach.

On Sept. 16, 2024, more than a year and a half after the breach, the company mailed written notices telling employees that they discovered the “security incident” on or around Feb. 17, 2023.

The Kittle’s letter explained that an unauthorized party might have obtained information including employees’ names, mailing addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state ID numbers, banking information, and health insurance information.

The letter was also posted to the company’s website.

A representative for Kittle’s did not immediately respond to Indiana Lawyer’s request for comment on Thursday.

As a result of the breach, Kittle’s offered potential victims “proactive fraud assistance” and access to a year of free credit monitoring.

Ballard is suing the company for negligence, breach of an implied contract, unjust enrichment, and bailment on behalf of all affected current and previous employees. He is seeking a jury trial and asking for equitable and injunctive relief.

Kittles, founded in 1932, has seven stores in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Bloomington, Lafayette and Fort Wayne.