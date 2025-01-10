Former F.C. Tucker Co. leader Fred Tucker III dies at 78

Frederick C. “Fred” Tucker III, who led the F.C. Tucker Co. for a quarter-century and served on numerous business and civic boards, has died at age 78, the company announced Thursday.

Tucker passed away Jan. 4 in Aiken, South Carolina, the company said.

Tucker, a third-generation leader for the state’s largest residential real estate agency, spent 33 years with the firm, including 24 as president. He retired in 2010 after selling the firm to Jim Litten, who is now the company’s CEO.

In 1986, Tucker and Litten, along with David Goodrich, former CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, bought the family-owned company from Tucker’s father, Bud Tucker, and his partners.

Under the pair’s leadership, F.C. Tucker saw home sales grow from $300 million in 1986 to $2.2 billion in 2009, largely through expansion and by adding real estate services. F.C. Tucker’s mortgage, title, franchise, license school, referral and home services operations were all developed under Fred Tucker’s leadership.

At the time of his retirement, F.C. Tucker had 45 sales offices and more than 1,500 real estate agents and employees throughout Indiana and in portions of Kentucky.

Fred Tucker served as president of the Metropolitan Indianapolis Board of Realtors and was active in the Indiana Association of Realtors and the Realtors Political Action Committee.

His civic and business board activity included Crown Hill Cemetery, Goodwill Industries, the Economic Club of Indianapolis, the Greater Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce (Indy Chamber), Indiana Convention & Visitors Association (Visit Indy), NBD Bank, Anthem, Indiana Sports Corp., Stanley K. Lacy Executive Leadership Series and Junior Achievement.

“There won’t be many Fred Tuckers,” Litten said in written remarks. “He treated everyone with respect and kindness. In all our years together, I rarely heard a cross word from him. It was a brotherhood and he will be missed.”

Services are scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Meridian Street United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life immediately following at Meridian Hills Country Club.

F.C. Tucker was founded in Indianapolis in 1918 by Frederick Caldwell Tucker Sr. The company was acquired by Pittsburgh-based Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in 2021.