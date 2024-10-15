Former state Sen. Dennis Neary dies at 80

Dennis Patrick Neary, who served four terms in the Indiana Senate before becoming the longtime director of legislative affairs for the Indiana Health Care Association, died Monday at his home in Carmel, according to his family. He was 80.

A lifelong Hoosier, Neary served in the Senate from 1976 to 1992 and held the top leadership position in the Democratic caucus for more than four years.

As a senator from Michigan City, Neary was credited with playing a key role in the creation of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District to help preserve the South Shore Line commuter rail service in northwest Indiana.

Neary was top lobbyist for the Indianapolis-based Indiana Health Care Association, the state’s largest trade association, from 2005 to 2021.

By appointment of former Gov. Frank O’Bannon, Neary chaired the Indiana Education and Labor Relations Board from 2000-2005.

In addition to his two dozen years as an elementary educator, Neary also served as vice president of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition.