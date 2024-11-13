Fundae’s owners to open sub shop at former Sub 16 location in Zionsville

The owners of Fundae’s Ice Cream & Treats are preparing to open a submarine sandwich shop next week at the location of a popular former sub shop that closed earlier this year south of Zionsville’s historic Village area.

Donny and Kas Miller will open SubDaze Sandwich Shop on Monday at 640 S. Main St., Suite 300, the Boone County Economic Development Corp. announced Wednesday. The shop will open in the storefront previously occupied by Sub 16.

“When Sub 16 closed, we saw an opportunity to fill a gap,” the Millers said in written remarks. “As regular customers ourselves, we knew Zionsville needed a spot like SubDaze. Our vision is to make this a place for family, friends, coworkers and everyone in between to come together and enjoy something as simple and delightful as a really great sandwich.”

The Millers opened Fundae’s in 2018. Fundae’s, which offers ice cream, cookies, banana splits, edible cookie dough and other treats, has locations at 12839 Broad St. in Carmel, 1515 N. Main St. in Speedway and 7165 Whitestown Parkway in Zionsville.

“SubDaze is a great addition to the South Village,” Zionsville Mayor John Stehr said in written remarks. “Great menu. Great folks, who are going to do for sandwiches what they did for ice cream. It’s a win for Zionsville.”

SubDaze, which will sell a variety of sandwiches and salads, will replace Sub 16, an East Coast deli-style sub shop that opened in 2015 and was co-owned Michael Hedges and Joe Tanoca.

To get started, SubDaze received a $30,000 loan from the Boone County Economic Development Corp.

“It’s a joy to see a small business like SubDaze come to life, especially with local entrepreneurs who are so dedicated to their community,” Boone EDC Vice President of Economic Development Jessica Schwarz said in written comments. “Donny and Kas have already created a gathering place with Fundae’s, and we’re thrilled to support them in this new venture, knowing it will add so much value to Zionsville’s South Village.”

The South Village consists of areas of Zionsville south of the town’s Village area to 106th Street and between Eagle Creek to the west and Creekside Corporate Park to the east.