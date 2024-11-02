Photos: Taylor Swift performs on first night of Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out.Subscribe Now
More than 69,000 fans packed Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night for the first of three opportunities to see Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on its final stop in the United States.
The show, which ran 3-1/2 hours, featured nearly 50 songs from Swift’s discography and featured up-and-coming artist Gracie Abrams as the opener.
IBJ was credentialed to photograph the first portion of Swift’s performance, including “The Man” and a mashup performance of “Miss Americana” and “Cruel Summer.” See below for a gallery from the run-up to the show and shots from throughout those songs.
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans dressed in sparkles cheer as the pop star takes the stage in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first of three concerts in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first of three concerts in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans during the first of three concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first of three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans wait in line to enter Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans spend time in downtown Indianapolis before the first night of The Eras Tour concert at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans during the first of three concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs at Lucas Oil Stadium during the first of three concerts in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans wait in line to enter Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans wait in line to enter Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take a photo with an Indy Car at the Indiana Convention Center on the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A Taylor Swift fan waits in line to enter a merchandise area on the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
A Taylor Swift fan asks passersby for a ticket for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans pose for a photo at Lucas Oil Stadium on the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans pose for a photo at Lucas Oil Stadium on the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans walk to the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans hand out friendship bracelets near the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans walk to the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans hand out friendship bracelets near the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans walk to the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans walk to the entrance of Lucas Oil Stadium for the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Gracie Abrams opens for Taylor Swift on the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Gracie Abrams opens for Taylor Swift on the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fan tries to flag down an aquaintance inside Lucas Oil Stadium on the first night of The Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in Swift's performance on the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans during the first of three concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans during the first of three concerts at Lucas Oil Stadium. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in Swift's performance on the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in Swift's performance on the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift fans take in Swift's performance on the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)
Taylor Swift performs during the first night of The Eras Tour stop at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)