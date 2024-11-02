Photos: Taylor Swift performs on first night of Eras Tour stop in Indianapolis

More than 69,000 fans packed Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night for the first of three opportunities to see Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on its final stop in the United States.

The show, which ran 3-1/2 hours, featured nearly 50 songs from Swift’s discography and featured up-and-coming artist Gracie Abrams as the opener.

IBJ was credentialed to photograph the first portion of Swift’s performance, including “The Man” and a mashup performance of “Miss Americana” and “Cruel Summer.” See below for a gallery from the run-up to the show and shots from throughout those songs.