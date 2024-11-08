George Gemelas: Post-election, we need creativity, commitment and a plan

It’s dangerous business to be writing opinion ahead of a deeply uncertain election, knowing that, when this publishes after the fact, practically any number of fates could be with us.

Despite all the unknowns of how America might be, there’s one, core conviction I have that will be true regardless of the outcome: Post-election, we need creativity, commitment and a plan.

How people, and especially young professionals—the greatest agents of hope and change—respond in the period we’re now in might be one of the crucial factors in determining the flourishing and greatness of the American experiment. A critical number must rise to the challenge, seize the moment, and transform themselves now that we’ve passed through the great gates of Nov. 5.

Regrettably—and to totally level with you—most young people I know, regardless of political stripe, are weary, disenchanted and sick of the situation we find ourselves in. Little pride exists for the country among GenZers. Most people have made the calculation that, in such a dizzying environment, it isn’t worth it to engage. Equally bad, out of frustration, many actually indulge the vitriol that got us here. This includes many of the brightest and most talented people I know.

It’s an alarming state of affairs. And somehow, in spite of all this, having spent much time with friends these last couple of months, watching, listening closely to and observing a great number of people, I have an inexplicable intuition that, out of every corner, even among the most disillusioned, voices will emerge, realize their agency, remember the feeling called courage, and begin directing new energies into fixing concrete problems before us.

This is my hope and my prayer. It must begin with a change in the mindsets of individuals and lead quickly to material action.

Three essential ingredients will be needed for those who step up, and the first is creativity. We need creativity in identifying and diagnosing problems, creativity in spotting assets and opportunities that can be part of the answer, and creativity in coming up with solutions. The mindset must not be to observe and complain, but rather to observe and think.

Then there’s commitment. We must be committed to one another as fellow citizens, despite even deep differences. We must be committed to the ideals and practices that have made this country great: freedom, hard work, personal responsibility, the deep belief in the limitless potential of individuals, and the hope of a better tomorrow. And we must be committed to doing the work of creating a better tomorrow.

Inventive and committed, we then need a plan. We need plans to solve everything from our most vexing issues—national debt, debt, energy and climate, AI and democracy—to our most mundane in our town squares and in our backyards. This means putting heads together, pen to paper, and deadlines on the calendar.

Together, if, one by one, new voices arise and even 1% of the population comes forward with ingenuity, commitment and plans that they deliver on, we can look forward to a tomorrow that certainly will be brighter. But that new wave must emerge soon, in the weeks and months ahead.

This election provided us with choices. But more choices lie ahead. It’s essential in the period we’re now in that new citizens step up, make time and act. That will be the hatchings of a renewal that will set our country right.•

Gemelas is chief operating officer at Climate Solutions Fund, outstanding fellow of Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation and a proud Greek-American. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



