Gov-elect Mike Braun names budget, transportation secretaries

Indiana Gov.-elect Mike Braun has selected former Pentagon official Lisa Hershman as his secretary of management and budget and former state lawmaker Matthew Ubelhor as his secretary of transportation and infrastructure, his transition team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Hershman and Ubelhor will take two of eight secretary positions in Braun’s condensed cabinet.

As the state’s chief financial officer, Hershman will manage a slew of fiscal agencies and boards, including the State Budget Agency, the State Board of Accounts, the Department of Administration, the Department of Revenue and the Indiana Finance Authority.

She formerly was chief management officer at the U.S. Department of Defense, where she was the third highest-ranking official. There, she managed a $168 billion budget and merged 28 organizational budgets into one unified budget. Prior to her time in defense, she held leadership positions at several private companies, including consultancy The De Novo Group.

Both she and her husband, long-time state Sen. Brandt Hershman, were selected to serve on a Braun transition council; Lisa is on the efficiency and modernization team while Brandt is on the the commerce team.

“Lisa Hershman’s track record of driving efficiency and innovation in both government and business makes her the ideal choice to oversee Indiana’s financial management,” Braun said. “Her experience transforming large organizations and delivering taxpayer savings will be invaluable to our state.”

As secretary, Ubelhor will oversee the Department of Transportation, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the broadband office and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority.

Ubelhor served in the house representing District 62 from 2010 to 2015. The district in south central Indiana encompasses areas near Bloomington, including Nashville and Lake Monroe.

He most recently was the senior vice president of operations at White Stallion Energy, a now-closed Evansville-based mining company. Early in his career, he was an operations manager at several mines in the same region.

Ubelhor is also the chair of Braun’s transportation and infrastructure transition council.

“Matt’s decades of experience managing complex operations and infrastructure, combined with his service in the Indiana House, make him especially qualified to lead our transportation and infrastructure initiatives,” Braun said. “He has a servant’s heart and understands how to do more with less at a time when stewardship of tax dollars could not be more critical.”