Gov. Mike Braun doubles down on campaign promises in first State of the State address

Gov. Mike Braun is expected to focus on how he plans to implement his core campaign promises in his first State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The former U.S. senator, who was inaugurated Jan. 15, will address the full Indiana General Assembly at 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to a transcript of the speech, provided in advance by the governor’s office, Braun is expected to double down on several of his campaign platforms, focusing heavily on economic issues.

“The state of the state is strong because Hoosiers are strong,” Braun’s speech reads. “Indiana does many things well, but the question we face is simple: will that be a plateau, or a foundation to build something truly exceptional?”

Many Republican lawmakers have already introduced legislation this session to enact key policies of Braun’s agenda, including his ambitious property tax plan, health care reform and the creation of an economic development office to support small businesses.

Here are five campaign issues Braun is expected to highlight Wednesday.

Property taxes

Braun is expected to give a nod to Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, who is carrying Braun’s property tax plan in Senate Bill 1. The Senate Republican caucus flagged the bill as its top priority earlier this month.

The governor’s proposal included additional homestead deductions and tax bill increase caps with targeted relief for seniors, low-income residents and families.

However, concerns exist about whether significant cuts would result in drops in local government funding or if other tax groups would pick up the burden. Braun has repeatedly said spending cannot grow at a faster pace than what its taxpayers make, and that the government needs to do more with less.

“I understand this tax relief will have an impact on local governments, but taxpayers are struggling, and we have to put their needs first,” the speech reads. “We will continue to have vital discussions with local governments about how to protect vital services like police, fire, and schools.”

Economic development

Braun is expected to discuss his plans to shift the state’s focus toward workforce development and small business development, including plans to restructure the Indiana Economic Development Corp. In doing so, he hopes to better spread resources across the state and reach existing employers. He also wants to create the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, separate of the IEDC, to support small businesses.

He is expected to highlight a partnership between Toyota and two high schools in Princeton and Evansville, in which students have been able to launch careers directly from the class. According to Braun’s speech, 38 students have been hired in production roles by the auto manufacturer, and 15 have become “advanced manufacturing technicians.”

Braun’s speech issued a call to action to replicate such programs across the state.

“We’re taking a new approach, focused on building skills for Hoosiers currently in the workforce to match high value, high wage jobs that employers need to fill,” the transcript reads. “Maureen [Braun] and I lived the American dream of starting homegrown businesses in our hometown of Jasper, and I want every Hoosier to have the opportunity to live that dream as well.”

Health care

Braun has already prioritized lowering costs and providing transparency in health care in his first few weeks in office, signing nine executive orders that direct state agencies to audit current programs and coverage as a means to find savings and to make more information available to consumers.

His address mentions a Fort Wayne woman who received a nearly $1,350 bill for her yearly physical and blood work. He said Hoosiers should know what they will need to pay before they receive care.

“For too long this issue has been seen as too tough to tackle because of entrenched special interests,” the transcript reads.

Education

Braun is expected to reiterate his support of universal school vouchers, saying parents should be in “the driver’s seat.” He proposed a 2% year-to-year increase in K-12 funding, amounting to $546 million over two years.

“Everything I do on this issue will always be based on one simple idea: Parents are in charge of their own kids’ education,” the transcript reads.

The address also shows support for a bill that would raise teacher pay and another that would establish more safety oversight.

Senate Bill 146 raises the teacher salary floor to $45,000 a year, an increase of $5,000. The bill passed the Senate Appropriations Committee last Thursday.

House Bill 1637 establishes the Office of School Safety nested in the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Braun’s budget proposal would also allocate $5 million to improve school safety measures.

Immigration and public safety

The governor is also expected to touch on his plans to buttress the Indiana State Police’s funding to increase salaries and offer more comprehensive benefits. His proposal reflects a nearly $30 million increase in ISP’s operating budget.

However, he is expected to speak at more length about the risks of illegal immigration and his plan to aid in President Donald Trump’s mass deportation effort. Braun signed an executive order earlier this week directing Indiana law enforcement agencies to fully cooperate with federal immigration directives, which is already required under Indiana law.

“Americans sent a clear message in November they do not want open borders,” the speech reads. “Indiana will do whatever we can to help secure our southern border and end this crisis that has brought deadly fentanyl and crime to our streets.”

This article will be updated.