Gubernatorial candidates Braun, McCormick to debate twice in October

Gubernatorial hopefuls Republican Sen. Mike Braun and Democrat Jennifer McCormick are set to debate twice in October, Braun’s campaign announced Monday morning.

The first debate will be on Oct. 1 and hosted by WXIN-TV Channel 59 and sister station WTTV-TV Channel 4. The second will be on Oct. 3 and hosted by WISH-TV Channel 8.

“As a Main Street Entrepreneur, I believe in competition and a spirited discussion about the issues facing Hoosiers, and that’s why I have once again agreed to two statewide debates that can be viewed across the state,” Braun said in written remarks.

Braun’s campaign said the debates mirror the two he participated in when running for the U.S. Senate in 2018.

McCormick’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Braun, McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater will be on November’s general election ballot.

Braun snagged the Republican nomination in the May primary after beating out a crowded field by winning nearly 40% of the votes. McCormick was unopposed in her primary.

It’s unclear if Rainwater will participate in the debates. IBJ reached out to his campaign for clarification.