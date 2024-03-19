Gubernatorial hopefuls discuss state’s role in economic development at Tuesday forum

Indiana gubernatorial candidates participating in a forum Tuesday afternoon in Fishers focused on a top priority for voters—the economy and how state government intertwines with it.

Three major lobbyist groups—the National Federation of Independent Business, the Indiana Builders Association and Americans for Prosperity of Indiana—hosted the event at the Wellington Fishers Banquet & Conference Center, offering a chance for business leaders and small shop owners alike to ask gubernatorial candidates questions.

With Republican candidates already agreeing on a plethora of topics involving public safety and education, the 90-minute forum served as a microcosm for each candidate’s outlooks on economic development strategy.

The forum was the first of this year’s gubernatorial events to include all three parties, with Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater joining the stage, even though they face no opposition in the May 7 Primary Election and are campaigning for the General Election in November. Six Republican candidates participated—U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, former Indiana Commerce Secretary Brad Chambers, Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Indiana Economic Development Corp. President Eric Doden, political newcomer Jamie Reitenour and former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.

Candidates were mostly reserved, in line with forum rules, after trading jabs in the first debate last week. Notable moments in the March 11 event touched on Braun’s track record as a U.S. senator, Chambers’ involvement with the LEAP Research and Innovation District under development near Lebanon and Crouch’s involvement with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s pandemic decision-making

An independent poll from The Hill and Emerson College found Braun with a significant lead in the race, although 43% of Republicans surveyed were still undecided. The economy was the most important issue for 34% of respondents.

IEDC sparks local control debate

The IEDC has been harshly scrutinized by several gubernatorial hopefuls thus far in the campaign cycle over a state-versus-local power struggle in Boone County. Candidates previously targeted Chambers, the former head of the IEDC, for his involvement in the contentious LEAP District project, a massive development that could require significant water withdrawals from neighboring communities.

Chambers pointed Tuesday to the IEDC’s track record of bagging major investments under his watch from 2021 to 2023, creating jobs and spreading the wealth of investments around the state, to rebuttal criticism of what some see is overreach by the quasi-public state agency.

However, every other candidate called for reeling in the IEDC’s power in exchange for more local control and transparency. Reitenour called for the organization to be dismantled while Crouch called for a strategy shift to put more power in local communities. Several candidates said the manner in which the IEDC operates is emblematic of state government’s overreach.

“I’ve been very clear on this that the IEDC should not be acting as a developer,” said Doden, who led the organization from 2013 to 2015.

Hill said the IEDC was well intended but cast astray and that its focus should be on uplifting economically stalling communities rather than “spending billions of dollars to target an area that’s growing anyway.”

Taxes under microscope

Candidates agreed that several taxes need to be re-evaluated, with income and property taxes topping the list.

Crouch repeatedly brought up her cornerstone campaign promise to “axe” Indiana’s income tax as a way to cut down on “wasteful” government spending, improve the small business environment and attract new residents.

“Workforce is extremely critical, and that’s why eliminating the state income tax, axing the tax, will bring workers to Indiana,” she said.

Several candidates said reducing taxes was a worthy goal but called for a careful, comprehensive review before doing so. Doden warned about a multi-billion-dollar hole if the income tax is slashed without a fiscally responsible plan.

In addition to lowering taxes, Chambers also said strengthening the state’s push to attract and retain residents and businesses will grow the overall base and allow for lower taxes. Chambers on Monday unveiled his 10-point economic plan, which includes lowering taxes, creating two cabinet-level positions, stoking growing business sectors with university graduates and creating a new revolving loan fund.

Braun added that increasing the government’s efficiency will also lead to tax cuts.

“If you get our 30 agencies running better and, believe me there’s room for improvement, you can finance lower taxes in any one of the categories,” he said.

Stripping down state government

Republican candidates and Rainwater each called for a significant rollback in state government agencies to curb spending and reduce state regulations.

Doden said agency leaders would need to reapply for their jobs under his watch. Crouch said she would conduct external audits and strike any law stricter than the federal government’s. Rainwater quipped that he would veto any budget more expensive than the last.

McCormick, the former state superintendent of public instruction, said she would focus on collaboration between agencies and examine whether bad policy has contributed to current problems. She repeatedly emphasized that the state has been led by one party for decades and how a shift of the status quo could be achieved by deviating from GOP dominance.

Braun, Doden and Chambers each said they would run the state government like a business. Each brought up to their experience as a business owner and their fiscal record as a state official as to why they have the practical experience to be governor.

“It’s time to have an outside fresh view of government and get back in line, so we can grow our businesses,” Chambers said.

Braun, Chambers, Crouch and Doden are scheduled to appear March 26 in a Republican debate hosted by FOX59/CBS4. On March 27, WISH-TV Channel 8 will host a GOP debate with the same candidates, plus Hill. And the Indiana Debate Commission has a debate set for April 23, just a couple of weeks before the May 7 Primary Election.

Reitenour has been highly critical of being left out of the upcoming debate lineups, which were determined by polling numbers and other campaign criteria, including fundraising numbers.