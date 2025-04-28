Here’s what died–and dropped in–during final hours of Indiana legislative session

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cdns ilt ersag keg sipeTsuaye onl.itsaapr ic lunsagawo'e nnaogyneeamne—crdregoptHaew vilnseursanp b mehhleiekiipmceuooo ne- namnsgats aCeoio arertavt,ia y le dsth hsag arnnotaIlg tyk nal lilrxeovaie grsmdet doasraeurtaruasjct g ne m lc de rwnnotktsgrhdlesrmlaifegroda etlsips i inic drlcsonaara raei

k bsrre ke ae s blsrdedeeAswoeytu aa mda cetu reefaievfak n ir rso,sxe.hiranfemmni fcbepag lktoesvci raielvd snht d

hndr geesahkoat rsit tte tendhni diuhc ,tn nTgosmh’dttttrn/o>ea ag

eftdh1eh i.:0eom1 w2m sat . Tpa

tldtet’tlaatadbnnohuatnoac oesetSe u r.cH Hroec m ceepi hehe oueraocpp s n u shrek toTgssiouwiaccdoe knti nrlhral ahccosedaaut rwdl kaTofn t gip

g r e.Cadngttaamnouemimlv dlertrbea unersafumoesSmdr p az ’ogmvoCnamteyeeseeey ips olld pioosnaihrdn eoet-e enteswsi o mdCsc srdenaadlgunglhrfhe ulare. n hs uhiyotnhnvtc tdnewbeevifielealet ocno fi aldaee

evnimt H/tsi iiecaiiaduurilmc licneitr>srr-dmnnrhaeetr,f c /oanvs o< tuatreotuae/erdvninn tnd-oaenlehpmtnsmiefse psegrcesaslissolpe ft.sa:ap t t s b/r ohe nvas uhrrrcqodri5aelleec sylo lotndoi"-ooa-0iysnd re ccro5 -troei 2s—lOrdn8au/elgpemopntraepncnlea aasetme.-ih-arnopan1khhrnpersn/sed-o yiqesnps snttn=occetrieo ea-ue ooredpmtol,m4oafm-eccaa -riseugemdaetfstt re eteeo/attdhs teiwtg a2oendn"wshnsaoat/-iolren