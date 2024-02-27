High-end Japanese steakhouse to open north of Monument Circle

A Japanese-style steakhouse is set to open at a recently revamped office building later this year just a block north of Monument Circle.

Harmony Steakhouse plans to debut by Dec. 1 at the 220 N. Meridian building, a 131,000-square-foot office tower that was recast as a 216-unit luxury apartment building in 2022 by Indianapolis-based owner Keystone Group.

The restaurant would be the second location for Harmony Restaurant Group, which operates a steakhouse of the same name in Whitestown. According to the company’s website, two other locations are also planned: 3851 Vincennes Road and 5145 Noggle Way, both in Indianapolis. The downtown location is not listed on the company website.

A spokesperson for Keystone, which on Monday announced Harmony’s plans to open in the fall, said the restaurant will have a three-way liquor license, although an application with the state’s Alcohol and Tobacco Commission had not been filed as of Tuesday morning.

The downtown location, which is expected to feature modern interior design, will occupy nearly 7,550 square feet on the first floor of the building, as well as 1,200 square feet of patio space wrapping around the southern and eastern facades of the building.

“Harmony Restaurant Group is excited to expand its food and beverage umbrella to downtown Indianapolis in such a beautiful Keystone building in an incredible metro location off of Monument Circle,” Ren Yang, founder of Harmony Restaurant Group, said in written remarks.

IBJ was not immediately able to contact Yang for more details about the restaurant.

The restaurant will serve steak, teppanyaki, sushi, ramen and other Asian-inspired dishes. It will also feature several hibachi-style tables, where food is prepared on grill tops in front of guests.

”Keystone Group is excited to welcome the new upscale Harmony Steakhouse concept to its 20-story, luxury mixed-use development,” the company said in a media release. “The dining destination is an added amenity to the multiple award-winning transformational development located at the corner of Meridian and Ohio.”

Harmony’s move into the restaurant space at 220 Meridian comes after several months of Keystone and its brokerage, the Indianapolis office of Chicago-based Cushman and Wakefield, marketing the property. Keystone, which acquired the building in 2017 for about $20 million, began converting the building from office to apartments in 2018.

The $80 million project sought to create more than 260 apartments across most of the building’s 20 floors. In addition to the units, the development consists of a new three-story parking garage within the original footprint of the building, along with a glass-encased front entrance and completely reengineered utilities to accompany the apartments.

A small portion of the building has not yet been converted to apartments, as AT&T has a lease for the top three floors through mid-2025.