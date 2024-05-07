House race roundup: Andre Carson wins primary in bid for 9th term

U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, who has represented Indiana’s 7th Congressional District since 2008, will be seeking his ninth straight full term in the U.S. House in November.

Carson had an enormous lead over opponents Curtis Godfrey and Pierre Pullins in the Democratic primary on Tuesday night. With nearly 70% of the vote counted, Carson had taken 91% of the vote, compared with about 5% for Godfrey and 3% for Pullins.

Carson served a partial term after winning a special election in 2008 following the death of his grandmother, Julia Carson, who had served six terms in Congress.

Carson’s opponent in this year’s General Election was still unclear late Tuesday. Republican Jennifer Pace (31%) was slightly ahead of retired Army Lt. Catherine Ping (30%) and Philip Davis (26%) with about 95% of the vote counted. According to The Indianapolis Star, Pace died in March after ballots were produced.

The 7th District is located entirely within Marion County and includes most of Indianapolis, except for some of the south side.

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the congressional primary races.

1st Congressional District

Democrat Frank Mrvan, who ran unopposed in the primary, was still waiting late Tuesday to see his opponent in the General Election.

Lake County councilman Randy Niemeyer, however, had a sizable lead in the Republican primary, with nearly 62% of the vote, compared with Mark Leyva at 25%. Half the vote had been counted.

2nd Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, a Republican, will face political newcomer Lori Camp in the General Election. Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary.

3rd Congressional District

Former 3rd District Rep. Marlin Stutzman won the Republican nomination with a close victory over Tim Smith and Wendy Davis. He’ll face Democrat Kiley Adolph, who topped Phil Goss.

4th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Jim Baird defeated Charles Bookwalter and John Piper to win the Republican primary. Baird, who took the office in 2019, will face Democrat Derrick Holder, who beat Rimpi Girn.

5th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, the sitting incumbent who joined the race late after announcing in 2023 that she would retire, won the Republican primary with about 39% of the vote, topping Indiana Rep. Chuck Goodrich, who had about 33% of the vote.

Spartz will face Democrat Deborah Pickett, who topped Ryan Pfenninger.

6th Congressional District

Just six months after an unsuccessful campaign for Indianapolis mayor, Jefferson Shreve has won a crowded primary for the Republican nomination in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District.

Shreve carried about 28% of the vote while Rep. Mike Speedy and Greenwood businessman Jamison Carrier each had about 22%.

Democrat Cynthia Wirth, who lost to outgoing Rep. Greg Pence in the 2022 election, ran unopposed and will face Shreve.

8th Congressional District

State Sen. Mark Messmer topped a crowded field of eight in the Republican race to replace Rep. Larry Bucshon. He’ll face Democrat Erik Hurt, who beat Edward Upton Sein.

9th Congressional District

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin easily defeated challenger Hugh Doty. Democrat Timothy Peck, who defeated D. Liam Dorris, will be her opponent.