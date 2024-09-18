IBJ Media names Greg Weaver editor of the Indiana Lawyer

IBJ Media has named veteran business and political journalist Greg Weaver as editor of the Indiana Lawyer.

Weaver will lead the four-person staff of the Indiana Lawyer, which is part of the IBJ Media newsroom that includes the Indianapolis Business Journal and Inside INdiana Business.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Indiana Lawyer, the foremost authority on Indiana legal news, and work with its talented team of reporters,” Weaver said. “In the coming weeks, look for us to expand our coverage of new lawsuits filed across the state and business trends affecting the practice of law.”

He replaces Jim Meyer, who joined Indiana Lawyer in June and left this month.

In 2021, Weaver joined IBJ Media as managing editor of the Indianapolis Business Journal, where he coordinated its daily news coverage and e-newsletters, handled social media accounts, edited stories for the weekly print edition, and worked with reporters on investigative stories and enterprise packages. He has guided coverage of the development of the massive LEAP Research and Innovation District in Boone County and its water needs, as well as the creation of the downtown enhancement taxing district.

“Greg is a thoughtful, strategic editor who has made a huge impact as managing editor of IBJ and has been a great teammate to me. I’m excited that he is moving up to be the editor of Indiana Lawyer where we will continue to be teammates and where I’m confident he’ll make important changes that lead our great Indiana Lawyer team to produce even better journalism for our readers,” said Lesley Weidenbener, editor of Indianapolis Business Journal and assistant publisher of IBJ and the Lawyer.

Before he joined IBJ Media, Weaver worked for The Indianapolis Star for 26 years in a variety of roles including business editor and government and politics editor. In the latter job, Weaver led the Star’s coverage of groping allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Gov. Mike Pence’s surprise rise to vice president, and an ethics scandal involving Duke Energy’s Edwardsport power plant.

Weaver took a buyout at the Star in early 2019 to pursue a second career in public relations and communications. He subsequently worked for the not-for-profit cultural organization Indiana Humanities and as director of operations and communications for Indiana Forest Alliance.

Weaver earned a bachelor’s of science degree in journalism and political science from Ball State University in 1983. Prior to joining the Star in 1992, he was the Indiana Statehouse bureau chief for The Evansville Courier.