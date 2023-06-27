IBJ wins 10 national business reporting awards, including top honors in 5 categories

IBJ won 10 national journalism awards Monday—including top honors in five categories, including coverage of local breaking news and economic coverage—at the Alliance of Area Business Publications’ summer conference in Detroit.

IBJ reporter Susan Orr, who covers technology, banking and finance, won or shared in winning three of those awards, which honored work published in 2022.

Judges from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism awarded IBJ with the bronze award in the Best of Show category, which honors the organization’s best printed newspaper. The Los Angeles Business Journal won the gold, and Crain’s Chicago Business won the silver.

The judges said about IBJ that “readers looking for comprehensive coverage of business news in central Indiana will find it packed into the pages of this tabloid.”

“A wealth of breaking news stories is highlighted on the front page and inside,” they said. “Readers also get to dive into well-reported special features. One standing section provides business news briefs from around the state.”

IBJ competes in the large publications category at AABP, which represents 57 business newspapers and magazines in North America.

IBJ received five gold awards:

Best newspaper front page, Audrey Pelsor, for the June 24, 2022, issue with the headline “Developer buys site for soccer stadium.” The judges said:

“Two of the key questions related to a big story—where and when—are answered right there in the visuals. Great use of annotated photograph to explain the location and context of the land purchase. The project timeline graphic also provides a useful storytelling element that is well positioned on the layout. All the pieces are packaged together nicely.”

Best podcast, “The Freedom Forum with Angela B. Freeman. The judges said:

“Tackling the increasingly pressing issue of diversity in the business world, host Angela B. Freeman is at once charismatic and incisive in her interviews. She creates a space wherein guests are able to be forthcoming about their experiences, and the podcast’s excellent production compliments their conversations with a unique and clearly defined sound.”

Best specialty e-newsletter, “The Rundown,” Peter Blanchard, Taylor Wooten and Greg Weaver. The judges said:

“In a well-designed and self-contained package, the newsletter quickly recaps the biggest political stories of the week for the local business community. … Not only does the newsletter concisely and efficiently recap the major stories of the week in Indiana politics, it also provides a forecast of upcoming political appearances in other media.”

Best coverage of local breaking news, “Stellantis plans $2.5B electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo,” John Russell and former IBJ reporter Leslie Bonilla Muñiz. The judges said:

“Covering a news conference and being quick on the draw with information and updates is task enough, but the added value of listening and taking a comment that may not seem relevant, and then digging on it, ended up yielding even greater dividends with added coverage. The result took a strong story everyone else could to an even better exclusive no one else thought to look for.”

Best beat coverage–economics and finance, Susan Orr. The judges said:

“A wide collection of stories that explain economic impact, including how a strong dollar affects Indiana, how the local tech industry is affected by less funding and how local businesses cope with labor shortages. These are sophisticated pieces on the local economy that are hard to get. The stories are written with a voice of authority.”

IBJ received three silver awards:

Best scoop, “Developer buys site for soccer stadium,” Mickey Shuey

Best feature series, The Impact of EVs in Indiana, Susan Orr and former IBJ reporter Leslie Bonilla Muniz

Best beat reporting—tech and innovation, Susan Orr

In addition to its bronze best-of-show award, IBJ won one other bronze honor:

Best use of photography/illustrations—newspapers, Sarah Ellis, Julie Kirkendoll, Audrey Pelsor and Brad Turner