IBJ wins 8 national awards; Inside INdiana Business wins an Emmy

IBJ won eight national journalism awards on Friday—including top honors in three categories—at the Alliance of Area Business Publications’ summer conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

And on Saturday, IBJ Media’s Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick television program won an Emmy at the Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards for its “Business at the Brickyard” shows in May 2023. The ceremony took place in Cleveland.

For the first time in 2023, Inside INdiana Business hosted four of its weekly shows at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway leading up to the Indianapolis 500. The shows—which won the Emmy in the special event coverage category—focused on business news around the race and Speedway.

Inside INdiana Business returned to the speedway for four shows this past May.

IBJ’s AABP awards covered design, graphics, photography, podcasts and reporting published in 2023. IBJ designer Sarah Ellis won awards in three categories.

IBJ competes in the large publications category at AABP, which represents 57 business newspapers and magazines in North America, including publications in Chicago, Las Angeles, Dallas, Detroit, Cleveland, New York and others.

IBJ received three gold awards:

Best specialty newsletter, “IBJ’s The Rundown,” reporter Taylor Wooten, former IBJ reporter Peter Blanchard and editor Greg Weaver

“With news about government, politics and lobbyists, readers get the complete rundown in a well-designed package curated to their interests,” the judges said. “From disclosures to tidbits, this newsletter delivers the inside scoop to political news followers.”

Best bylined commentary, Publisher Nate Feltman for a column titled “Indy: Grow or Die” and published Nov. 10, 2023

“There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Indianapolis was a Midwestern jewel, building pro-level sports facilities and attracting top-level sporting events. Fans of tennis, swimming, football and basketball fueled a revitalization of the city,” the judges said. “Then things got quiet. The author makes a strong case that the city needs to jumpstart investment in downtown again, or risk shrinking and losing people, business and star power to other Midwest cities that are more aggressive. This is a great story, told well, with strong arguments to make its case.”

Best editorial, IBJ editorial board for a June 9, 2023, editorial headlined “Taxpayers need data, information before votes, not after them” about the city’s Signa Hotel project

“When the city plans a $512 million hotel project, who is entitled to peek under the hood to examine funding estimates: a handful of council members or the citizens and residents who elected them, or both?” the judges wrote. “As it stands city officials promise to share data and a feasibility study after the project is approved and shared only a summary of same to council members, but not to the media. This editorial makes a strong call to action for data to be shared with the public prior to a vote by the council, so that citizens can weigh in with their elected officials, pro or con.”

IBJ won three silver awards:

Best scoop, reporter Mickey Shuey for a story on May 5, 2023, headlined “City to take over financing of $510M hotel at Pan Am Plaza“

“This scoop about the city of Indianapolis taking over financing of a large property redevelopment is an excellent example of how diligent, persistent reporting can pay dividends,” the judges said. “Not only was the reporter able to put pressure on decision-makers to reveal important details about the city’s role, but his depth of knowledge about the project allowed him to report on it quickly and effectively.”

Best newspaper front page, Sarah Ellis, for the Aug. 25, 2023, cover design, which featured a rocket illustration with the headline “Lofty ambitions: Hoosier companies contributing to NASA’s mission to Mars”

“Excellent use of the rocket infographic helps visualize the main package and communicate a key theme of the story,” the judges wrote. “The limited color palette attracts attention while focusing emphasis on the important details. Having the rocket extend in front of the nameplate adds depth to the layout. Secondary visual elements on the page are well proportioned.”

Best feature layout, Sarah Ellis, for a feature in the July 21, 2023, issue headlined “In the spotlight” about what made the “Oppenheimer” run at the Indiana State Museum’s Imax theater special. The layout included photos by Mickey Shuey.

“Documentary photographs capture a wide variety of details and are used well to help tell the story,” the judges said. “The graphic on the final page explaining different film formats does a great job of supporting the package, as does the map of large-format theaters. All the elements are nicely arranged to help the reader move smoothly across the pages.”

IBJ also won two bronze awards:

Best use of photography and illustrations, bronze, Lead Designer Audrey Pelsor and designers Julie Kirkendoll, Sarah Ellis and Brad Turner for a variety of graphic and photo examples in 2023, including several from last year’s Innovation Issue focused on ag tech.

“This entry exhibits a wide range of well-designed and creative graphics that show an excellent blend of storytelling and creativity—from the use of charcoal-like landscape to explain agriculture, to a rocket ship to explain the space industry, to an excellent mapping of major development projects,” the judges said. “The photo packages on architecture and go-carts also show nice diversity in the approach to visual communication.”

Best podcast, bronze, IBJ Podcast, Mason King

“This podcast distinguishes itself from other interview-based business podcasts through the personability of its host and the candid conversations he is able to have with a wide range of business leaders,” the judges said.