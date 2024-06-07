Indiana 250: Loretta Rush

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels appointed Loretta Rush a state Supreme Court justice in 2012. She was retained by voters in 2014, and the Judicial Nominating Commission named her chief justice in August 2014. She was reappointed in 2019. Before joining the Supreme Court, Rush spent 15 years at a Lafayette law firm and was elected three times as a judge in Tippecanoe County. She’s been focused on improving Indiana’s judiciary by incorporating innovative technology, promoting access to the courts, ensuring cases are being handled fairly and efficiently, and increasing public trust.

First job

I have been working since the age of 13. My first job was as a dishwasher in the Earlham College cafeteria. There, in 1974, I met Sen. Richard Lugar when he came back to the dishwashing area while visiting the college. I think working in the food-service industry instills significant life lessons, including the importance of hard work, respect for others and humility. And that job also taught me to ensure none of the chicken bones go down the disposal, which we affectionately called “the Pig.”

Favorite device

My old Bernina sewing machine. I have made many quilts with that old friend of mine.

Toughest challenge

A lifetime of firsts: the first individual from my family to go to law school or any graduate school; the first woman partner in my law firm; the only woman during my tenure as a trial court judge in Tippecanoe County; and the first and only woman to serve as chief justice on the Indiana Supreme Court. Each of those “firsts” has been challenging. Even after 40 years of legal practice, there are many occasions where I am still the only woman in the room. I am passionate about increasing diversity on the bench, and I look forward to continuing to focus on this aspiration.

Walk-up song

George Michael’s “Faith”

Advice for a young person

Mistakes and challenges are necessary in anyone’s professional life. Learn from them.

Favorite thing about Indiana

I love living in Indiana! Fifty years ago, Indiana became my home. My father worked as a railroad man, and we moved frequently—16 times to be exact—following the train tracks from Hoboken, New Jersey, to the south side of Chicago. After settling in Indiana, I graduated from Richmond High School, Purdue University, and Indiana University Maurer School of Law. My husband of 41 years and I have four children, and we watched our children grow and thrive in Indiana’s schools, including college. In fact, at one point, one of our children attended Indiana University, one attended Ball State, and one attended Purdue. These universities, and Indiana’s other colleges, are outstanding. Living in Lafayette, our neighbors and church friends have been a huge source of support. And I particularly love the tremendous work ethic I see in so many Hoosiers, who consistently roll up their sleeves and get tough things done.•